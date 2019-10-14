Most everyone has heard of the Constitution of the United States, and some people can even name some of the authors and signers of the Constitution.
But, did you know that one of the major influences on the U.S. Constitution was the Iroquois Confederacy and its own constitution?
Initially, five tribes of the Iroquois people came together to form a political and cultural confederacy.
You have free articles remaining.
They had a constitution of more than 100 articles that delineated the rights of individuals and nations, that established representation and democratic elections, and more. For example, each tribe was allotted a certain number of representatives, that they would elect and send to a Grand Council, that would make decisions regarding the welfare of the Confederacy.
They created laws that governed peace and wartime, emigration and religious ceremonies, and even official symbols to be used by the confederacy. Three important symbols were the Tree of Peace, the Longhouse, and the Wampum Belt.
When the American Revolution broke out, the Iroquois Confederacy, which had been in existence for more than 200 years, officially remained neutral, but allowed the member tribes to decide for themselves if they wanted to take sides. Two of the tribes fought on the side of the colonists, while four sided with Great Britain. After the Revolution, unfortunately, the confederacy was broken as the tribes were forced from their land, to re-settle onto reservations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.