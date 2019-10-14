{{featured_button_text}}
Iroquois Confederacy

This poster symbolizes the foundation of the Iroquois Confederacy, including  the Tree of Peace, the Longhouse, and the Wampum Belt.

Most everyone has heard of the Constitution of the United States, and some people can even name some of the authors and signers of the Constitution.

But, did you know that one of the major influences on the U.S. Constitution was the Iroquois Confederacy and its own constitution?

Initially, five tribes of the Iroquois people came together to form a political and cultural confederacy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

They had a constitution of more than 100 articles that delineated the rights of individuals and nations, that established representation and democratic elections, and more. For example, each tribe was allotted a certain number of representatives, that they would elect and send to a Grand Council, that would make decisions regarding the welfare of the Confederacy.

They created laws that governed peace and wartime, emigration and religious ceremonies, and even official symbols to be used by the confederacy. Three important symbols were the Tree of Peace, the Longhouse, and the Wampum Belt.

When the American Revolution broke out, the Iroquois Confederacy, which had been in existence for more than 200 years, officially remained neutral, but allowed the member tribes to decide for themselves if they wanted to take sides. Two of the tribes fought on the side of the colonists, while four sided with Great Britain. After the Revolution, unfortunately, the confederacy was broken as the tribes were forced from their land, to re-settle onto reservations.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups in our community to bring to light many of the untaught histories of people in our community. We will be highlighting people and events that are frequently missed in the regular history books. The project will feature Native Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and more. The collaboration believes that to truly achieve the ideal of “one nation,” we must know our brothers and sisters in our own community first.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.