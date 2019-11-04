{{featured_button_text}}
Red Bird

Did you ever wonder who led the Natives in the La Crosse area? Did you know that lead was mined in this area by the Ho-Chunk women? These questions can be answered by looking at the history of the warrior Red Bird.

Red Bird was the village chief of Prairie La Crosse. He was a warrior in the Winnebago War against white lead miners who illegally trespassed on Ho-Chunk lands, often abusing and raping the Ho-Chunk women who primarily worked in the Ho-Chunk mines.

In retaliation for the execution of Ho-Chunk prisoners and the trespassing of miners, Red Bird led a raiding party to fight back. Unfortunately the raiding party struck and killed the wrong people.

When Red Bird recognized his mistake, he willingly turned himself in to the U.S. Army, knowing and expecting he would be put to death. He accepted his fate honorably, as was his duty.

In return, the army pardoned the other members of the raiding party. In 1828, Red Bird died in prison, not given the honorable execution he expected.

The Winnebago War resulted in the 1829 Land Cession Treaty, where the Ho-Chunk were forced to give up land in return for promises by the U.S. government (that the U.S. government eventually broke).

This led to the first of many attempts to remove the Ho-Chunk from this area. No matter how many times they were removed, they always came back to their ancestral homeland.

Red Bird still has direct descendants who live in the Black River Falls area.

The La Crosse Education Association, in collaboration with the School District of La Crosse, is working with many groups in our community to bring to light many of the untaught histories of people in our community. We will be highlighting people and events that are frequently missed in the regular history books. The project will feature Native Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and more. The collaboration believes that to truly achieve the ideal of “one nation,” we must know our brothers and sisters in our own community first.

