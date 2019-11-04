Did you ever wonder who led the Natives in the La Crosse area? Did you know that lead was mined in this area by the Ho-Chunk women? These questions can be answered by looking at the history of the warrior Red Bird.
Red Bird was the village chief of Prairie La Crosse. He was a warrior in the Winnebago War against white lead miners who illegally trespassed on Ho-Chunk lands, often abusing and raping the Ho-Chunk women who primarily worked in the Ho-Chunk mines.
In retaliation for the execution of Ho-Chunk prisoners and the trespassing of miners, Red Bird led a raiding party to fight back. Unfortunately the raiding party struck and killed the wrong people.
When Red Bird recognized his mistake, he willingly turned himself in to the U.S. Army, knowing and expecting he would be put to death. He accepted his fate honorably, as was his duty.
You have free articles remaining.
In return, the army pardoned the other members of the raiding party. In 1828, Red Bird died in prison, not given the honorable execution he expected.
The Winnebago War resulted in the 1829 Land Cession Treaty, where the Ho-Chunk were forced to give up land in return for promises by the U.S. government (that the U.S. government eventually broke).
This led to the first of many attempts to remove the Ho-Chunk from this area. No matter how many times they were removed, they always came back to their ancestral homeland.
Red Bird still has direct descendants who live in the Black River Falls area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.