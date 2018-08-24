A hand grenade was found in a passenger's carry-on bag Friday morning at the La Crosse Regional Airport. The grenade was discovered at approximately 5 a.m. during an x-ray screening at the La Crosse Regional Airport checkpoint.
Transportation Safety Administration and La Crosse police removed the bag from the checkpoint and determined the grenade was inert. The passenger stated he was using the inert grenade as a paper weight and was cited by police on state charges. TSA has opened a civil enforcement case and the passenger will be notified of the civil penalty in a few weeks. He was later allowed to continue to a flight.
TSA can issue a civil penalty in the range of $330 to $1,960 for bringing a realistic replica of an explosive to an airport security screening checkpoint.
Was this a test? I can't believe anyone is that stupid. I hope that the TSA checks this person out, as well as there past travels, friends, and family. Just way to stupid to be a mistake.
