Infection Prevention Week: Hospitals dedicated to safety of patients and staff

Infectious diseases have been on the forefront of minds, medical studies and health care systems in recent years, kicked off by COVID and joined by monkeypox and flu.

In the first two years of the pandemic, COVID precautions led to a significant drop in flu circulation, but case levels are back up this season. Fortunately, both COVID and monkeypox case rates have declined significantly since their respective peaks, but as infectious spread remains, so do concerns about future outbreaks of known or new diseases.

Across the globe, prevention specialists have been mitigating threats of disease, from measles to Ebola to hepatitis, in addition to infections developing as a result of patient care and environment. As International Infection Prevention Week comes to a close Saturday, a Mayo Clinic Health System Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) specialist is sharing what hospitals do behind the scenes -- and what community members can do -- to prevent contraction and minimize spread.

"Patient safety is an integral part of our operations, and we're proud of our efforts," says Brenda Schwan, IPAC nurse manager at Mayo La Crosse. "Our certified infection preventionists are professionals who ensure our health care workers and patients have the education and tools they need to prevent infections."

Preventing hospitalization-related infection

Around 1 in 25 inpatients will develop Hospital Acquired Infections -- those that appear 48 hours or more after admission, or within 30 days of receiving care -- and around half are considered preventable, per the CDC.

In a spring 2022 Leapfrog report, both Mayo La Crosse and Gundersen Health System had fewer infections than would be expected due to the number of patients cared for and how widespread antibiotic resistant methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection is in the area. Mayo received an "A" grade for patient safety. Gundersen was among the hospitals nationwide that does not participate in the optional survey -- Leapfrog uses a scoring methodology for these facilities.

In order to decrease the spread of bacteria, infection preventionists at health care facilities including Mayo and Gundersen track patterns within the building, observe practices, compile data and develop policies and procedures to address concerns. In addition, they conduct education for care teams, assist in advising hospital leaders, collaborate with providers in all disciplines and work with local and national public health agencies to coordinate tactics.

Formal roles, says Schwan, include monitoring patients who have or are at risk of developing an infection that could lead to disease, including evaluation and tracking of surgical sites and MRSA infection. Looking at the hospital environment itself, IPAC staff consider what forms of disinfectants to use, whether there is any interference due to construction or renovation of the building and overseeing sterilization of instruments and devices.

"We're looking at infection, transmission risks, exposure control, outbreak investigations...every day, or once a week or when it's needed," says Schwan.

Infection prevention specialists must be detail oriented, Schwan says, with potentially different restrictions based on the infection risk level of the patient as determined in part by medical records and lab reports.

"We put processes into place, we work to be sure that our staff who are providing that direct care to the patient know what they can do to prevent that infection," Schwan says "The number one thing that we can all do is perform hand hygiene. So wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer before we touch the patient so that we aren't bringing something to that patient they don't want. But it's also about the details behind the cleaning in the environment."

Tackling the pandemic

During the coronavirus crisis, infection control became a well known role in health care, a field where the most exposure is given to patient facing staff.

"I think people who didn't know who we were found out our value, and I would say that it's probably across the nation, as well as with our Mayo Clinic Health System colleagues here in La Crosse and across Mayo Clinic," says Schwan.

For over 30 months, Mayo's IPAC team, comprised of three specialists and two physicians, has been tasked with juggling the overwhelming challenges of the COVID -- "A virus that was unknown to anybody" -- and their standard responsibilities.

"(We were) looking at what infection prevention best practices do we have and how we can apply those. And that came down to hand hygiene, cleaning the environment, and using appropriate PPE," Schwan says. "And the greatest work during the pandemic was ensuring patients were safe. Staff had all the appropriate PPE -- the gowns, the gloves, masks, shields...we had to work hard to meet the needs of our patients and provide staff safety."

As the pandemic emerged, Gundersen established a Special Precautions Unit for COVID patients, and just prior to the pandemic’s onset in the area the La Crosse County Health Department launched an incident command system and partnered with Mayo, Gundersen and other entities to form the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

As part of tracing and monitoring any form of infectious disease, hospitals report cases to county and/or state health care departments. With the pandemic, communication and collaboration with DHS and the La Crosse County Health Department has grown.

"We're all on first name basis now and we do have a probably a stronger working relationship than what we've ever had before," Schwan says. "So that that is really good. (And) we learned personal protective equipment really does work...we are more prepared for the next time, and we're pretty sure there will probably be a next time."

For the community, hand hygiene, staying home if ill, getting tested for COVID or flu, sanitation and avoiding symptomatic persons are standards of infection prevention. Schwan also emphasizes the importance of vaccinations.

"One of the things that we really feel very strongly about is vaccinations -- how important it is that everybody do what they can to keep themselves safe from a contagious infectious disease, whether it be measles, mumps, rubella, influenza," Schwan says. "COVID vaccination also a very important piece. When communities vaccinate, it helps keep everybody safe whether in an epidemic or an outbreak situation."

Infection Prevention Week is only seven days, but the IPAC team is on duty around the clock.

"I would like the community to know, and our patients know, that we are here in your back pocket," Schwan says. "We are here, protecting you and keeping you safe."