Influenza A cases double in single week at Mayo

Though one case of coronavirus was confirmed in Wisconsin earlier this week, health experts continue to focus their concern on continually rising flu numbers.

At Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, clinic and emergency room visits related to influenza A more than doubled last week, with 33 reported cases the week of Jan. 31 compared to 13 the week of Jan. 24. Influenza B numbers, however, showed a slight decrease, from 31 the week of the 24th to 27 the week of the 31st.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Jan. 25, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had designated the state as experiencing high levels of influenza-like illness activity.

At least 26 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin this flu season; in Minnesota, the total is 43.

Health providers continue to urge community members to stay home if they are feeling ill, and to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. Thorough hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, covering your mouth when you cough and adequate rest are also important for prevention and recovery.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.