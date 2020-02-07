Influenza A cases double in single week at Mayo

Though one case of coronavirus was confirmed in Wisconsin earlier this week, health experts continue to focus their concern on continually rising flu numbers.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, clinic and emergency room visits related to influenza A more than doubled last week, with 33 reported cases the week of Jan. 31 compared to 13 the week of Jan. 24. Influenza B numbers, however, showed a slight decrease, from 31 the week of the 24th to 27 the week of the 31st.
As of Jan. 25, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had designated the state as experiencing high levels of influenza-like illness activity.
At least 26 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin this flu season; in Minnesota, the total is 43.
Health providers continue to urge community members to stay home if they are feeling ill, and to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. Thorough hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, covering your mouth when you cough and adequate rest are also important for prevention and recovery.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.