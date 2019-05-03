Ingersoll Rand Foundation, Trane employees donate $95k to all-abilities park project

Visitors to All Abilities Trane Park will have quiet places to calm down thanks to a nearly $100,000 donation from Trane employees and the Ingersoll Rand Foundation given to La Crosse Friday in a ceremony at the park.
“Our whole Trane La Crosse and Ingersoll Rand family really believes in the value of this park and are so humbled to be able to help make it a reality,” said Trane employee Anna Balkonis.
The Ingersoll Rand Foundation, the charitable arm of Trane’s parent company Ingersoll Rand, gave its largest-ever grant, $85,000, to the project — a grant that also marked its first donation to a place, rather than an activity.
That grant will pay for what park designers call respite pods, designed to give people on the autism spectrum who are sensitive to noise and activity a place to calm down.
“People who are feeling overwhelmed or overloaded can have a private place to regroup. These pods will be a safe haven for people who are overstimulated or even people who just prefer a quiet place,” Balkonis said.
In addition to the grant, Trane employees joined together to raise $10,000 for the $6 million project at 1500 Chase St. in La Crosse, and the sales office joined in, donating the heating and cooling equipment for the shelter that will house the bathrooms and serve as a gathering space for events.
“As you can see, this park is changing and improving things well beyond our community," Balkonis said. "This park and all of the people it is bringing together are putting in small changes to better our world by creating paths to help empower individuals or groups to make even larger changes. It is already bringing more people to our area just knowing that it will be built.”
The park has been in the works since 2014 and broke ground last year. It’s designed to give people of all ages and abilities, including those with mobility challenges and on the autism spectrum, a place to play together safely. There are several specially designed activity zones focusing on the senses.
“People sometimes say that this is a want, but it’s not a want, it’s a need. Children of all ages need a place to go. Everybody has a right to play,” said Fran Formanek, president of the All Abilities Trane Park Committee, which is spearheading the project with the city of La Crosse.
The partnership with Trane cements the legacy of the company and the city, he said.
“By having that marriage, we have a better community where people of all different kinds of races, creeds, disabilities, whatever, can enjoy the city of La Crosse and the area,” Formanek said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat thanked Ingersoll Rand and Trane employees for their dedication and hard work to raise funds for the park, which will breathe new life into the nearly 7-acre facility, turning two of those acres into an outdoor recreation area with fenced-in play zones and a walking trail.
“We’ll be seeing this park filled with kids of all abilities, all different backgrounds, having a place where they can play safely, and having moms and dads and caregivers maybe just get to exhale for a minute to know they’re safe here,” Kabat said. “This is going to be a great place for them.”
Parks director Jay Odegaard also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and community partners working to turn the ambitious goal into a reality.
“One of the things we talk about in parks and any facility is, ‘the higher the hill, the better the vision,’” Odegaard said. “As we climb the hill trying to get this park built, every once in a while we run into places where we need a hand.”
The project is fortunate to have community funding, he said.
“This is exactly what we need to get us that next hump so we can start climbing again,” Odegaard said.
The first phase of the project is under construction and Formanek said he hopes the second phase will begin this summer.
“We need more donations to make that happen, but we’re very close to that,” Formanek said.
Visit tranepark.com for more information or to donate to the project.
