1 injured in fire at Duratech in La Crosse

One employee was injured Wednesday during a fire at Duratech Industries in the La Crosse Industrial Park, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched at 2:47 p.m. to the Duratech building at 3216 Commerce St. When it arrived, the fire had been extinguished by an employee and the sprinkler system; however, one employee needed emergency medical services and was transported to a local hospital by Tri-State Ambulance.

Fire crews assisted with securing the sprinkler system and monitored the area to make sure it was safe for employees to go back to work.

The incident is under investigation.

