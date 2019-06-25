5 injured, 2 seriously, in Jackson County crash

TOWN OF BROCKWAY — Five people were injured Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Hwy. 54 and Brockway Road in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department was alerted to the crash just before 11 p.m., and once on the scene, authorities located a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway, gone airborne and crashed several hundred feet into a wooded area.
The two most seriously injured people were flown to an area hospital. The other three people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.
Alcohol and high speeds were likely involved, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, The crash remains under investigation.
