Inland Packaging to match donations, support Angel Giving Tree program

Inland Packaging will match up to $12,500 in donations made at Red Salvation Army's kettles throughout La Crosse County on Nov. 28, as well as supporting the Angel Giving Tree program.

The Red Kettle Campaign donations account for approximately one-third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget. Funds support all programs including the Emergency Shelter, Meal Program, Community Health & Wellness Program, Feed the Kids and Angel Giving Tree.

During the month of December, Inland Packaging will also support the Angel Giving Tree program that gifts clothing, toys and food to over 1,200 children in La Crosse County. Inland’s monetary donation will provide over 25 families gifts for under the tree as well as food on the table for a Christmas dinner.