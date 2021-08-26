 Skip to main content
Inmate found dead in Jackson County Jail
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has requested an independent investigation in the case of a 33-year-old man found dead Thursday in the Jackson County Jail.

The sheriff’s office reports that the man was found unresponsive and that life-saving measures attempted by jail staff, deputies and Black River Falls emergency responders were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy is pending along with a review of in-house camera footage.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

