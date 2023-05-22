The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements to Highway 16 from La Crosse Street north to South Kinney Coulee Road. Construction is scheduled for 2025 to 2027.

A presentation and materials detailing the project can be accessed at www.wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis16-lacrossecounty/default.aspx.

The project includes repair of deteriorating pavement, curb and gutter replacement, new pavement markings, signal updates at Losey Boulevard and repair of two bridges over the La Crosse River.

Traffic operations are under consideration. Bridges over the La Crosse river will be completed at separate times and require full closures to complete the work.

Questions and comments can be directed to project manager John Bainter at john.bainter@dot.wi.gov, (608) 785-9729, or mailed to the department’s Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.