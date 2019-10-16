{{featured_button_text}}

Rising Stars 2019

Meet the 2019 class of Rising Stars Under 40.

Inside, you’ll find 24 young leaders who excel as professionals and contribute as community servants.

This is the fourth year of celebrating exceptional young leaders in the three-state 7 Rivers Region, sponsored by the 7 Rivers Alliance and River Valley Media Group.

To learn more about the 2019 Rising Stars, turn to PAGES D1-4.

