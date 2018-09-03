A new program is giving area high school students a head start on their post-graduation job searches, offering both online and in-person connections with potential employers.
The Inspire 7 Rivers initiative, founded by the 7 Rivers Alliance, rolled out in May 2017 at school districts in Black River Falls, Holmen, Tomah, Hillsboro, and Blair-Taylor, bringing Onalaska schools into the fold in spring 2018 and branching into the La Crosse School District this fall.
Linking education and industry, the Inspire program introduces students to potential jobs through career coaches, who answer questions, offer advice and give students an up-close look at the workforce.
Currently, 100 employers and 74 retirees or independent business people offer their coaching skills free of charge in return for being introduced to a roster of potential employees and increasing visibility for their company.
“Several employers are chomping at the bit to get engaged in the program,” said Jeff Scheel, coordinator for Inspire 7 Rivers. “It’s a new pipeline for talent.”
Last school year, 1,000 students were active in Inspire, which expands on the Career Cruising software system used by schools across the state, as mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Academic and Career Planning requirements.
Throughout the 2018-19 school year, up to 5,000 students in 11 districts will be introduced to Inspire, with additional districts to be added during the next 15 months.
“The Inspire program is more about providing students with current, accurate information about today’s and tomorrow’s careers and the possibilities within those careers, especially in this region,” said Sherri Torkelson, director of CESA 4. “Students complete interest inventories and so on through the Career Cruising software, and then can use the Inspire section to explore areas they seem to have an aptitude for and/or interest in.”
Businesses participating in Inspire include Gundersen Health System, Trane, Kwik Trip, Brenengen Motors and Citizens State Bank, and the program is endorsed by the La Crosse Area Society for Human Resources Management and the Upper Mississippi Manufacturing Management Association.
Inspire operates in both online and onsite facets, with web message boards serving as the primary form of communication. Coaches may conduct mock interviews, explain skill sets needed for specific careers, help with resumes or answer queries on jobs ranging from artist to police officer.
“It’s any career field at all these kids can ask questions about,” Scheel said. “If they’re interested in nursing, they can talk to nurses. They can reach out to an actual employer and get up-to-date information. Until now it’s been hypothetical. It’s pretty exciting to get engaged in this.”
Coaches assist with mapping out training or certification needed for their career of choice, from apprenticeships to degrees, and advising on curriculum.
Guidance for both those pursuing secondary education and those jumping right into full-time work is provided.
Guest speakers and career fairs allow for face-to-face interaction, and students may have hands-on opportunities through job shadows, company tours and internships. Employers have the option to offer students youth apprenticeship or paid work experiences.
Randi Serres, owner of Smith’s Bike Shop, employs two Logan High School students and hopes to recruit future talent through Inspire. Serres and Smith’s Bike Shop staff members will serve as Inspire coaches when the program extends to La Crosse during the fall semester.
“I think Inspire is going to be very helpful for both small businesses and the students,” Serres said. “We’ll be able to see who has a passion and have more avenues to reach them. I think it will be easier for us to get the word out that we hire high school students, and (give us) less of a gap when we need someone. ... High schoolers are very open and receptive — they don’t come in with an preconceived notions.”
As part-time workers at Smith’s, Josh Perry and Seth Petersen, both 17, have been trained in bike mechanics and will be introduced to sales and the many aspects of running a business with hands-on instruction from staff.
Perry, who uses Career Cruising at Logan, says the program gave him a place to start, having had no idea what he wanted to pursue post high school. Inspire, he believes, will be another tool for himself and other students to map out their futures with the help of knowledgeable adults.
“I feel like high school students are intimidated to go out and talk to business owners,” Perry said. “Students won’t have to go in knowing everything. (The coaches) will teach us.”
