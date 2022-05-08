Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition invited entries

In celebration and recognition of La Crosse’s creative community, the Pump House Regional Arts Center presents the Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition.

The Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition creates a unique opportunity for La Crosse to publicly showcase the area’s talented artists, and enliven public places with enriching and inspiring content. This project seeks to engage the various interests of the diverse community and prompt vital interactions and connections through art.

Work will be selected through a jury process and will be unveiled during Artspire, on June 11. Inspired by La Crosse, winning artwork will then be displayed at La Crosse City Hall for one year. The winning artists will receive a $200 award and a ribbon for their work. Online application and $25 jury fee can be paid at www.artspire.thepumphouse.org.

The Inspired by La Crosse Art Competition proposes that public art cultivates the public’s awareness and appreciation for the arts and establishes a sense of place for the creative people who drive our thriving community.

More information for artists interested in applying can do so online at www.artspire.thepumphouse.org and the deadline to apply is May 22.

