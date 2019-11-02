Whether the medium is paint, printmaking or prose, the arts have a cathartic quality that extends to both creator and viewer, conveying emotion and fostering connection between two individuals who may never come face to face or voice to voice.
A universal language, art conveys not just beauty but a message, and through The Pen Project that message is one of faith, purpose and even atonement, with each work created by an at-risk or incarcerated individual.
On Friday evening, a collection of 40 paintings, sketches, poems and pencil drawings from the Eau Claire-based The Pen Project were unveiled at the La Crosse County Administration Building, 212 Sixth St. N., where they will remain on display through the end of February 2020.
A collaboration among the La Crosse County Arts Board, La Crosse County Jail Ministry and The Pen Project director Keri White, the exhibit is the first of its kind in La Crosse. Traveling Pen Project displays have previously appeared in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Omaha, Neb., and Wheaton, Ill.
"We're excited to bring this very powerful project from Eau Claire County to La Crosse County," said Doug Weidenbach, chair of the city of La Crosse Arts Board.
The Pen Project was founded under the ministry 513Free, which offered concerts and worship experiences to criminal offenders.
When inmates at Jackson Correctional Institution Black River Falls requested music sheets so they could sing along, it sparked the idea to create a lyric book, which morphed into a sharing of artistic endeavors among those in custody.
In 2016, their creations were first compiled into a magazine, and since then five additional issues of The Pen Project have been printed.
More than 2,500 copies of the October 2019 edition have been distributed to more than 55 correctional and treatment facilities in a dozen states, featuring work submitted by individuals both in-state and across the country.
"Creative outlets allow people to reflect on, expose and express emotions and messages which might otherwise be suppressed," says White. "Suppressing and internalizing trauma and emotions can be damaging, so creating healthy opportunities for incarcerated and at-risk individuals to express themselves through art and writing is essential for healing to occur."
Having their artistic contributions, and the life stories their words and figures convey, recognized and appreciated helps instill a sense of value in individuals who may feel ostracized, worthless or written-off.
"This exhibit speaks to the humanistic qualities of the seven million men, women and youth who are navigating the U.S. Justice System," White says. "So often, the public hears stories of a negative nature about prisons, jails, treatment centers and the like. This exhibit comes with a positive and powerful message that may shake up the stereotypes and misperceptions that community members may have."
The works are profound and, Weidenbach says, of incredible quality. Agrees White, "We often receive submissions in the mail that leave us in awe."
Among The Pen Project's printed pieces have been a zebra, rendered in colored pencil, with two birds perched on its back; an ink-rolled print of Jesus in a crown of thorns; and a drawing of a furrowed brow and two eyes, blue streams flooding from the rim, accompanied by prose:
"The eyes show many things ... compassionate tears show the will, the want, and the need to push through and find my purpose, weapon or tool. It's pitiful. The bags under the eyes show endless and sleepless nights in search. The wound, the cut made from trials and errors. The blood that drizzles turns to ink -- ink! ... My purpose was in my hand all this time. My pens are my tools ... they help me learn about myself and improve at the same time."
For some, the acrylic portraits and free-flowing sentiments scrawled on loose-leaf paper are a form of reparation, a request for clemency from those they have harmed physically or emotionally. Transformational acts of repentance, received with forgiveness, are possible even within prison walls, White notes.
"People use this as any opportunity to not only apologize to victims but ask, 'How can I atone for my actions?'" Weidenbach says. "Or to let themselves know why something they did was wrong and to understand the repercussions."
Weidenbach hopes La Crosse County will adopt something like The Pen Project, moved by the words and works has seen from the traveling exhibit.
As one poem, submitted by a man named Eric, reads:
"I can soar, I am more. I am not what happened before. I am broken. Therefore open. I am not just baggage I am holding. I have done wrong. Now I do right. I am not giving up without a fight. I am my future. Not just my past ... I'm more of my ending than my beginning."
For more information on The Pen Project, visit www.thepenproject.org.
