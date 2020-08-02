Intense race to the right: Ebben and Van Orden battle for congressional GOP nomination

“I’ve been very disappointed in the conduct,” Van Orden said.

A nerve for Van Orden, specifically, continues to be that Ebben was one of the thousands of Wisconsinites who signed petitions to recall former Gov. Scott Walker over Act 10.

Ebben, who was around 20 years old at the time, said she signed the petition in support of her parents, who are both teachers.

“When Act 10 was being debated, Democrats lied by saying that teachers would lose their jobs. I believed those lies and signed the recall because I thought I was supporting my parents, who are teachers,” Ebben said.

“The Republican Party is full of conservative converts like myself, and the way we win is by welcoming them,” she added.

It’s important to note that Walker has endorsed Van Orden, though Ebben said Walker responded positively to her story about changing viewpoints.

Despite these tensions, both candidates said they are ready to work against the divisiveness of Washington.

“It’s the best idea for my district and for the American people, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Van Orden said of his bipartisan aspirations. “We are two squads on the same team, we’re not two teams.”