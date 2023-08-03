Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 41-year-old former La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting children has been sentenced to 5½ years behind bars.
La Crosse police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body found along a hiking trail Saturday morning.
Its owners, Xavier Yang and his fiancee, Yer Thao, say they’re pleased with the amount of business that Eau Juicy-La Crosse has received, sinc…
A man was preparing to leave the parking lot at Menard's when he saw something fall from the suspect's pocket, according to the criminal complaint.
Parents, students and other citizen scientists are taking advantage of summer’s hottest days to test playground surface temperatures with infr…
