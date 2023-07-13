Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 56-year-old Northbrook, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after he allegedly wrecked a Corvette on July 4 while driving 80 mph on a resid…
After more than 16 years in business, July 29 will be the last day for Donna’s Daughters gift shop at 207 Central Ave., along Highway 14/61 in…
One of the La Crosse Police Department’s K-9 units has died unexpectedly. The department announced Friday that Thor died July 4 after complica…
Police allege that Louis A. Ray, 46, Viroqua, was dealing substantial quantities of high-potency fentanyl and cocaine. Police also allege that…
Joshuah R. Scott faces multiple charges relating to allegations that he was engaged in a pattern of harassment against his ex-girlfriend.
