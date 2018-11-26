Members of the community are invited to attend an interactive public input meeting to review and discuss new concepts for the La Crosse Center expansion project.
The public meeting will be hosted by ISG engineers and will take place at the La Crosse Center ballroom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be interactive work stations where people can help build out models of the new La Crosse Center building and feedback will be collected in both group and private settings.
Kids are also welcomed to participate.
Additional information about the La Crosse Center expansion plans and new design concepts will be made available online and on Facebook after the public unveiling.
Contact Art Fahey, La Crosse Center director, at afahey@lacrossecenter.com for more details.
