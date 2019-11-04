Residents of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to an interfaith concert at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The concert, which will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m., will feature performances by the Milwaukee Jewish Community Chorale and the English Lutheran Church Choir. There will also be opportunities for the audience to participate.
The event is funded through a grant from the Harri Hoffman Family Foundation, and is sponsored by the Congregation Sons of Abraham and English Lutheran Church.
For more information, call 608-784-2708 or email lacrosse.rabbi@gmail.com.
