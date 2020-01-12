You are the owner of this article.
Interfaith Leaders to discuss family farm crisis
The Interfaith Leaders' Coalition of La Crosse will host a lunch and discussion at noon Jan. 15 at the English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse.

Jim Mlsna of Ocooch Dairy Farm in Hillsboro will speak on the role of the family farm. Other topics of discussion will be family farm bankruptcies, responses to changing climate conditions, immigration policy and global trade.

Similar meetings are held monthly, the topics of which and further information can be found at interfaithleaders.org.

