International Banquet goes virtual with home meal kits

La Crosse area residents can pick up their meal kits at Uptowne Café, 1217 Caledonia St.

IEE is also partnering with the Madison-based restaurant Pasture and Plenty, 2433 University Ave., which will have meal kits for Madison area residents.

Two-person meal kits are $50; digital recipes for participants buying their own ingredients are $25.

The International Banquet usually draws between 250 and 500 people. With the virtual format, organizers are hoping to reach a wider audience of eaters.

“We have a large alumni group in Madison that our office hasn’t really reached out to in the past,” Bald explains. “We hope this opportunity will connect partners, community members, alumni and the UWL campus, so that we’ll have a larger reach than we normally do for the banquet.”

Established in 1965, UWL’s International Banquet was originally intended to share the rich culture international students and scholars bring to UWL and the broader community. It has since been expanded to celebrate all international connections in the Coulee Region.

Last year marked the first time the banquet has been cancelled. Organizers were excited to come up with a creative adaptation this year.