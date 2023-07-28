HOUSTON, Minn. -- The International Owl Center is celebrating International Owl Awareness Day by offering free admission to all on Friday, Aug. 4.

Visitors should be able to meet four live owls including a burrowing owl, eastern screech owl, barn owl and great horned owl (assuming they all agree to come to work that day).

The Owl Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 30-minute programs will be presented every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Door prizes to help people live owl-friendly lives will be awarded throughout the day, such as 100% recycled paper, innovative mouse traps and even M&Ms. A limited number of decorated owl cookies will be given out throughout the day.

Expect large crowds and programs to be standing-room only, especially at 11 a.m. Free admission is sponsored by Rushford State Bank. For more information and a program schedule, go to www.internationalowlcenter.org/owlawarenessday.