The International Owl Center, 126 E Cedar St., Houston, is offering free admission to residents of Trempealeau, Vernon and La Crosse counties, including college students, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Four live ambassador owls of all sizes are featured at the Center, including Great Horned, Barn, Eurasian Eagle and Eastern Screech-Owls.
Also on display are touchable wings and tails, nine species of lifelike mounted owls, new owl art from children around the world, skulls, eggs and cultural items. Trained staff present programs each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.internationalowlcenter.org, call 507-896-6957 or email karla@internationalowlcenter.org.
