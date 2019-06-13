March for Music 5k on Saturday
Prompted by a decline in funding for music education, the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corp will give back to local music programs through a 5K fun run fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Myrick Park main shelter.
Each participant will have the option to give a portion of their registration fee, $30 per person, to the band program of their choice. For each person who signs up for the race, a $10 donation from the Blue Stars will go directly back into local community band programs.
Packet pick-up and day-of registration starts at 8 a.m. in Myrick Park, and runners of the path following the marsh trails will be entertained by groups of performers playing horns or spinning color guard equipment.
After the run concludes, the Blue Start will perform at 10 a.m.
From 4 to 10 p.m., the Blue Stars will perform during the Family Day event at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. Reservations are required for the reception, performance of “Call of the Wild,” sit down dinner, and Hall of Fame Induction presentation. This year’s Hall of Fame Inductees are Bruce Furlano, Kevin Hanson and Greg Struve.
At the end of June, the River City Rhapsody Show at the Rochester Regional Stadium also will feature the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corp, with gates opening at 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit rivercityrhapsody.com.
Health care forum June 18 in Vernon County
The first in a series of community forums on universal health care will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at the La Farge Community Center, 202 N. State St.
“Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?” will feature a panel of three health care professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann, Dr. Brian Woody and registered nurse Emma Hood.
Topics of discussion will include the current U.S. health care system, the Canadian single-payer system and the current changes and alternatives being proposed in the United States.
The goal of this series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have conversations about improving the health-care system. Other forums are planned for Hillsboro, Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua; dates and times to come.
Woody, a family medicine doctor in Viroqua and partner in the Hirsch Clinic who has been in practice for more than 20 years, will discuss the pitfalls of the current system and outline other proposed systems.
Neumann, a recently retired pediatrician who practiced in Africa, Madison and La Crosse from 1980 until 2019, will discuss what comprehensive, single-payer coverage could look like in the United States.
Hood, a registered nurse who grew up in Canada and trained in nursing there, will contrast the Canadian single-payer system to the U.S. system.
The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit vernoncountydems.org.
La Crosse WDC to host mini job fair
Workforce representatives and community employers are planning a mini Job Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 20 at 2615 East Ave. S.
Participating employers include Kwik Trip, Crossmark, Bethany St. Joseph, Diggity Dog Day Care, Olsten Staffing, Fahrner Asphalt and Brite Way Cleaning.
The fair represents collaboration among several organizations; Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Office of Veterans Employment Services, Workforce Connections and Wisconsin Job Service.
The partners will continue to offer on-site job fairs every month at the Workforce Development Center in an effort to help unemployed and underemployed residents connect with employers.
For more information about the fair, contact Rick Larson at rickie.larson@dwd.wi.gov or call 608-785-9376, or visit wisconsinjobcenter.org/jobfairs.
PATCH program hiring educators
The Providers and Teens Communicating for Health program is hiring teen educators for the 2019-20 school year.
PATCH is a youth-driven program working to ensure all adolescents are able to receive high-quality, youth-friendly health care services in their community.
High school students are invited to apply to be paid PATCH teen educators and will be trained to facilitate PATCH workshops and advocate for change within the community and health-care systems. Applicants must be live in La Crosse or a neighboring county and be able to attend twice-monthly meetings and attend required training scheduled for late August.
Applications are available at www.wipatch.org and must be received by June 21. For more information, call PATCH site coordinator Angela at 608-881-8819.
Center will host ‘Breakfast with the Owls’
The International Owl Center will host “Breakfast with the Owls” from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 29 in Houston, Minn.
The event will feature a chance to meet the center’s owl ambassadors and learn the story of the Owl Center, a live auction and a chance to go home with owl-themed art created by children around the world.
All proceeds will go toward acquiring the site for the Owl Center’s future home.
The breakfast will be made with locally sourced foods. The auction items include dinner and vacation packages,
The cost is $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight. Registration is required by June 21. For more information or to register, visit InternationalOwlCenter.org.
Series to explore Buddhism
Santikaro, a local Buddhist teacher, will begin presenting a series of talks on the “Noble Path of Awakening, Compassion and Peace” at the Yoga for Life Studio, Room 105, at 500 E. Jefferson St., beginning at 7 p.m. June 20, with subsequent talks on July 18, Aug. 8, and Sept. 19.
Santikaro will draw out the practical implications of the Buddha’s teachings of compassionate aspiration, mindfulness, courage and generosity. Whatever one’s “spiritual orientation,” the down-to-earth pragmatism of these discussions will leave attendees with much to reflect on.
Previous knowledge of Buddhism is not required; open-minded inquiry is essential. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, call 608-620-8785.
