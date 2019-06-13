The International Owl Center will host "Breakfast with the Owls" from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 29 in Houston, Minn.
The event will feature a chance to meet the center's owl ambassadors and learn the story of the Owl Center, a live auction and a chance to go home with owl-themed art created by children around the world.
All proceeds will go toward acquiring the site for the Owl Center's future home.
The breakfast will be made with locally sourced foods. The auction items include dinner and vacation packages,
The cost is $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight. Registration is required by June 21. For more information or to register, visit InternationalOwlCenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.