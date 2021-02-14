International Women’s Day event planned

The International Women’s Day Committee invites members of the La Crosse community and beyond to a virtual celebration of International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The celebration will consist of a panel discussion with a special emphasis on gender equity around the world. Panelists will include Barbara Oehninger from Switzerland, Marta Martinez from Uruguay, Ayesha Patnaik from India, and Chero Chuma from Kenya.

This year’s celebration will take place via Zoom and is free to the public. Prior registration is suggested; visit the following website to register: https://www.uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=23736. Time will be set aside after the panelists speak for questions from the audience.

The theme for the 2021 International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallege: “We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.”