International Women’s Day event planned

The International Women’s Day Committee invites members of the La Crosse community and beyond to a virtual celebration of International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The celebration will consist of a panel discussion with a special emphasis on gender equity around the world. Panelists will include Barbara Oehninger from Switzerland, Marta Martinez from Uruguay, Ayesha Patnaik from India, and Chero Chuma from Kenya.
This year’s celebration will take place via Zoom and is free to the public. Prior registration is suggested; visit the following website to register: https://www.uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=23736. Time will be set aside after the panelists speak for questions from the audience.
The theme for the 2021 International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallege: “We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.”
Community members are encouraged to raise their hands high to show they’re in and that they commit to choose to challenge and call out inequality. Community members also are encouraged to take a selfie with their hand raised (see example below) and send it to Miranda Panzer at mpanzer@uwlax.edu. The committee will post selfies on the International Women’s Day social media.
Sponsoring organizations include the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of La Crosse, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Gundersen Health System Global Partners, North Woods International School, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Viterbo University and the International Women’s Group.
For more information, contact: Erica Koonmen, AAUW, aauwlacrosse@hotmail.com
For more details about the history and traditions of the celebration around the globe, visit internationalwomensday.com.