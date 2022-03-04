International Women's Day 'Break the Bias' event being held Tuesday

Individuals across the globe are being encouraged to "Break the Bias" in honor of International Women's Day, with the 2022 celebration calling for a world free of stereotypes and discrimination.

Since 1911, International Women's Day has brought together citizens to celebrate the achievements of women and promote equality, and this year organizers hope to further the mission of diversity, equity and inclusivity for a "gender equal world."

La Crosse area residents are invited to take part in a local, virtual celebration and forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, which will follow the theme of #BreakTheBias. Three panelists will discuss how women are celebrated in their country of origin, and their experiences as females in the U.S.

In advance of the event, community members are asked to take a selfie in which they are crossing their arms into an "x," the pose representing breaking the bias, and email it to mpanzer@uwlax.edu to be featured on International Women's Day social media feeds.

The event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of La Crosse, UW-La Crosse, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, North Woods International School, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Viterbo University, and the International Women’s Group.

Panelists will include Sandra Balangoy Mpemwangi representing Congo, Oresta Felts representing Ukraine, and Thanh Bui-Duquette representing Vietnam. Here, a look at the speakers:

Thanh Bui-Duquette

Bui-Duquette was born and raised in Ha Noi, Vietnam, moving to the U.S. in 2001 to attend college at UW-La Crosse, where she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in math and master's in public health. After working at UW-Madison for a year, Bui-Duquette returned to the La Crosse area, where for the past decade she has served as Head Start director at Western Dairyland Community Action Agency.

"Being an international woman in a leadership position and working in rural Wisconsin has brought its challenges and helped shape my resilience and perseverance," says Bui-Duquette, who lives in Holmen with her blended family. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, biking and traveling, and prior to the pandemic made biannual visits to Vietnam to spend time with relatives.

"It has been three years since I last saw them, and words cannot express how much I miss them," Bui-Duquette says. "Thankfully, the advanced technology has helped me stay connected despite the geographical distance. I hope we can finally travel to Vietnam this summer so I can hug my nephew and baby niece in person."

In an interview with the Tribune, Bui Duquette shared her thoughts on International Women's Day and its significance, explaining that to her the theme "Break the Bias" means "celebrating our resiliency, perseverance, and strength to overcome the challenges and barriers many women face here in the U.S. and other countries."

In Vietnam, women's empowerment are demonstrated by the availability of affordable health care, including family planning, access to higher education, well paying jobs, and six months of paid maternity leave, she says, noting "I was surprised to find out that there is no paid maternity leave in the U.S. and how expensive the cost of child care was when I had my daughter. "

Bui-Duquette's greatest hope for the next generation -- including her daughter -- in terms of gender equality and inclusivity is equal pay, access to affordable health care and higher education.

"I hope that we see more women in leadership positions and STEM fields that men usually dominate," she adds. "To quote the Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 'Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.'".

Oresta Felts

Felts was born and raised in Lviv, Ukraine, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching English/translation from Ivan Franko National University. Felts first came to the U.S. in 2000 for a year as an exchange student before returning in 2003 and earning her master's degree in communications from Western Illinois University.

Felts works at Winona State University as interim director of International Student and Scholar Services, and lives in La Crosse with her husband and two children. They are currently hosting a high school exchange student from Italy, Simone.

Sandra Balangoy Mpemwangi

Balangoy Mpemwangi was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo, and in 2009 left to attend Liberty University of Brussels, where she was in the complementary master of commercial law program. While in school in Brussels, her first child resided with her while her husband stayed in Kinasha, and Balangoy Mpemwangi's brother urged her to move to the U.S. Hesitant to "restart life again" and without a Green Card, she declined.

Her brother suggested the DV-Lottery (Diversity Visa Program) which allows up to 55,000 persons from nations that are historically underrepresented in terms of migration to the U.S. to qualify for Green Cards. Balangoy Mpemwangi and her son were among those selected to come to the U.S., and while staying with her brother she took English classes at Western and UWL. After learning the English language, she attended Viterbo University and earned her master’s in business administration and master's in servant leadership.

She and her husband welcomed two more children, and Balangoy Mpemwangi works as an Ampersand Professional, helping connect those entering the professional workforce with employers.

To register for the International Women's Day virtual celebration, visit shorturl.at/gBDSV.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

