"Equal rights" is a well intentioned sentiment, but for International Women's Day, individuals worldwide are urged to step things up.

The 2023 theme of event, "Embrace Equity," distinguishes the differences between equality and equity, and why the latter is the key to success for women, and those identifying as women, across the globe.

"Embracing equity involves eliminating sources of oppression and promoting the fair treatment of women throughout the world," Sister Michele Pettit said on behalf of the local International Women's Day committee. "More specifically, it involves the just distribution of resources and access to educational, occupational, economic, political and health-related opportunities."

Equality, or giving everyone the same thing, only works when everyone is starting from the same point, with the same background and situation. Equity-based solutions factor in the diverse experiences and circumstances of individuals and communities, tailoring services, opportunities and policies to balance social systems for the long term.

Achieving equity will mean creating a level playing field for individuals of all genders, sexes, sexual orientations, gender identities, ages, abilities, backgrounds, finance levels, race and religion. Schools may give each child a laptop, but everyone will need reliable internet access in order for it to be equitable. Vaccine clinics may be open to the public, but only those who can find transportation can take advantage. In some countries, girls may be allowed to attend classes, but traditional gender roles or expectations might mean they are expected to prioritize helping at home over doing homework. A business may be up for sale, but only those who can obtain a loan have the opportunity to purchase it.

During the local International Women's Day event, three panelists will talk about their experiences in the U.S. and their countries of origin, discussing how women are celebrated but also what equity issues they face. There will be time for audience questions.

The celebration, sponsored by the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of La Crosse, UW-L, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Viterbo University and the International Women’s Group, will be celebrated from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Bluffs Room of the Student Union at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, as well as live streamed over Zoom.

The free event is open to the community, with parking available in lot C-12. For more information, email Miranda Panzer at mpanzer@uwlax.edu.

Meet the panelists

Edith Ben-Eboh is a senior at UW-L, studying public health/community health education. She was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the U.S. in 2019 to further her education. At UWL, Ben-Eboh has been involved with the Office of International Education and Engagement and tutoring for the TRIO Upward Bound program. Post graduation, Ben-Eboh aspires to attend medical school and ultimately work for an international health organization.

Raghad Al-Khazraji, MBA, is the program coordinator for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Viterbo University. From Baghdad, she moved to La Crosse five years ago and is graduating with her second master's degree in Servant Leadership while working to grow multicultural and international programming at Viterbo.

Dina Zavala, Ph.D., is the interim vice chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion at UW-L, leading campus initiatives related to access, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. Through her research, Zavala, whose home country is Honduras, highlights grassroots movements of rural women in Central America.

In advance of the event, the Tribune invited the panelists to answer the following questions. Ben-Eboh and Al-Khazraji offered these responses, in their own words. Zavala declined an advance interview.

What does the theme “Embrace Equity” mean to you, and how have you embodied this sentiment?

Ben Eboh: For me, the theme "embrace equity" means coming to a realization that all women have unique qualities and experiences and that being different is something to celebrate rather than look down on. It means being confident in our femininity, in whatever way we define that for ourselves. And I try to live by those terms by pushing myself beyond the boundaries that society has set for me in terms of expectations regarding gender roles.

Al-Khazraji: For me, embracing equity means we are embracing humanity. It is in our human nature that we are called to help and uplift the ones around us who need us. The only way for me to embrace equity is by acknowledging that each person’s personal story and struggle is as valuable as if it was my own. From that lens, we can see that it is our duty to break down barriers and provide necessary support that leads to success, even when the success is not for our own personal benefit. Ultimately, embracing equity is an act of love.

In what ways are women celebrated in your home country, and in what ways are they discriminated against?

Ben Eboh: Women in Nigeria are celebrated as strong builders and connectors of homes and communities. They are embodiments of strength, courage and resilience. They are also well-respected in society, especially older women, and have achieved feats locally and globally in various fields, despite the challenges they face because of discriminatory laws, societal norms and gender stereotypes. In many parts of the country, women are still considered subordinate to their male counterparts, and there are disparities in educational attainment, employment opportunities and political representation. Despite all this, I have hope for future generations. People are becoming more aware of women's value in society and are actively taking steps to ensure that young girls have the resources they need to be successful.

Al-Khazraji: In all sectors of life, from public service to business, from science and technology to arts and heritage, Iraqi women play a critical role in ensuring a better future for themselves, their families and the nation as a whole. Unfortunately, Iraqi women are also some of the world's most disempowered women. Whether it's domestic violence, forced marriages or crimes of honor, Iraqi women face a multitude of threats due to the structural discrimination that lies at the heart of gender inequality.

What do you appreciate, and what needs to be improved, in terms of equity in the U.S.?

Ben-Eboh: I appreciate that there are quite a few policies aimed at improving equity, and I know that policies do not always translate to peoples' realities, but I feel like it is a first step. Based on my experience, I also feel like there is less stigma attached to women pursuing professional careers, especially in STEM, and generally more support in terms of resources to pursue higher education.

Intersectionality is a huge factor in the U.S., especially with the diverse population. And I feel like that impacts gender equity efforts because without dealing with issues like racism, for example, a woman from a minority group here in the U.S. will still deal with discrimination despite efforts to improve equity. And so, gender equity efforts need to be more holistic.

Al-Khazraji: Since I moved to the U.S., I have had the opportunity to exercise my freedom of speech and expression, and my own free-will to make my own decisions. This exercise of freedom is not common for most women back home, unless you are willing to challenge your family, society and sometimes the law. In order to improve equity in the U.S., we must continue to find opportunities to develop and empower underrepresented groups.