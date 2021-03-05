International Women's Day panelists to speak on gender inequities, cultural differences during Monday event

International Women's Day marks its 110th year this Monday, celebrating the achievements of women around the world while calling out gender bias and promoting equality.
For 2021, International Women's Day has taken on the theme #ChooseToChallege: "From challenge comes change, so let's all choose to challenge."
"It's so relevant today as we continue the long fight for women's equality," says Erica Koonmen, chair of the local 2021 International Women's Day event. "With the House of Representatives having just passed the Equality Act but facing an uphill battle in the Senate, now is a good time to remind people to #ChooseToChallenge the status quo and to be active in showing support for an inclusive world."
From 7 to 8 p.m. March 8, sponsor organizations including the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of La Crosse, the UW-La Crosse, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Gundersen Global and Community Partners, North Woods International School, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Viterbo University and the International Women’s Group, will host a virtual event in recognition of International Women's Day.
Featured panelists Barbara Oehninger from Switzerland, Marta Martinez from Uruguay, Ayesha Patnaik from India, and Sister Chero Chuma, CSJP, DNP from Kenya will respond to five questions posed by moderator Keri Holter, including, "What surprised you most about the United States?" There will be time for questions from the virtual audience as well.
"Our speakers are a terrific source of first-person knowledge, sharing their stories and experiences. We're excited to have a diverse group," says Koonmen, noting that while featuring a speaker from Switzerland may seem surprising, as the culture is similar to that of the U.S. "Switzerland has been ranked as the best country for women's rights ... we can learn what we can be doing better."
Pre-registration is required up until the start of the free event, and upon registration participants will receive email confirmation and a link for the Zoom program.
Community members are invited to show their support for International Women's Day and pledge to "choose to challenge" by taking a selfie with their hand raised in "oath" position. Photos can be shared on their own social media and/or emailed to mpanzer@uwlax.edu. to be shared in a slideshow during the virtual event.
Here, a look at the International Women's Day panelists:
Marta Martinez
In comparing the U.S. and Uruguay, Martinez says women in both countries now have more job opportunities, yet men still hold the majority of high level, high paying positions. While many women work outside the home in Uruguay, there is less balance when it comes to running the household, even when both spouses have jobs, Martinez says.
"In the U.S., there are cases of married women working outside the house receiving very good salaries, and their husbands stay at home taking care of the children and doing the chores," Martinez says. "It doesn’t happened in my country when both spouses work -- not all men help with housework, meaning that the wife finds herself overloaded with domestic work and caring for the children."
When it comes to educators, Martinez notes in both countries women hold the majority of preschool and grade school teaching jobs, while teachers in higher education are more commonly males.
On a political level, Martinez points out that for the first time in history both Uruguay and the U.S. have female vice presidents -- Beatriz Argimón Cedeira has held the position in Uruguay since March 2020. In another first for Uruguay, women hold the positions of mayor in San Jose and Montevideo. In terms of local government, Martinez points out that 30% of city council seats in La Crosse are held by women compared to 45% in her home city in Uruguay.
"In Uruguay, this high presence of women in local government represents an impressive achievement. I remember that in 1990 a teacher colleague -- very intelligent and (an) activist -- was appointed member of the City Council," Martinez recalls. "It was extremely difficult for her because all the male members discriminated against her continuously -- more than once they told her, 'Go wash the dishes,' for example.
"But she didn't give up and they got used to her presence. Despite this, every time she presented a topic related to women's rights, some of them said, "There she goes again.' Many times she had to remind them that this issue was being raised for the first time."
Martinez views calling attention to bias and inequality "essential" for improving opportunities for women, issuing the reminder that while International Women's Day is just 24 hours, women's rights should be defended 365 days a year.
Positive strides have been made in addressing gender equity in Uruguay, she says, imparting a sense of responsibility to all to "preserve the physical, mental and emotional integrity of the most vulnerable people: women and children...We have gradually overcome the situation where the man rules and the woman obeys. We cannot and should not go to the past. We still have a long way to go."
Barb Oehninger Shepherd
Oehninger Shepherd, who first came to Wisconsin as an exchange student at 18, notes while her home country is around a fourth the square mileage of Wisconsin, it is more densely populated and diverse with four national languages spoken and 26 sovereign states.
On a personal level, Oehninger Shepard says she did not "consciously experience" gender bias in her career, school or social life while in Switzerland, but notes those issues do affect Swiss women.
Both in Switzerland and the U.S., women earn less than their male counterparts, with a pay gap of around 15% in the former and 19% in the latter. Females, she notes, also hold a higher percentage of part time jobs.
Oehninger Shepard says reproductive rights are not nearly as politicized in Switzerland as stateside, and the maternity leave policy is generous at 14 weeks. Switzerland recently also began offering paid two week paternity leave, which will "hopefully allow parents to support each other better as they begin to care for a newborn and provide a bit of extra income." There is no national paid maternity or paternity leave policy in the U.S. In addition, Switzerland has universal health insurance.
While Swiss women were not allowed to vote until 1971, Oehninger Shepard says, "When I think about how many families in the U.S. struggle to make ends meet and worry about the cost of healthcare and education of their children, it really shows how laws don't necessarily translate into an increase in quality of life unless enough people demand change. I think technology has really enabled a world-wide women's movement and I think it will accelerate because women are able to show each other what's possible when they stand together."
Oehninger Shepard commends cities, states and countries which are actively finding ways to improve quality of life for all, serving as "role models" for other places. Issues need to be highlighted in order to create change, she says.
"Some people might really not think of their practices and policies as discriminating unless someone points it out and shows how schools, workplaces and society as a whole would benefit by providing opportunities for all instead of holding on to old viewpoints."
Ayesha Patnaik
Patnaik spent time in many parts of India growing up since her dad was in the Indian Navy. Her upbringing was privileged with a strong focus on education, but her experience, she notes, "doesn't necessarily represent" that of all other females in India.
In the past, some households placed a cultural preference on having sons as extra hands for the family, she says. However cultural patterns are changing fast and today women are participating and excelling in all walks of life
Patnaik, who came to the U.S. at age 24 for graduate school and has lived in La Crosse for over 20 years, notes patriarchy exists in the U.S. as well. On a political level, women are more widely represented in India than in some European countries and, she'd contend, in the U.S. While America has yet to have a female president, Pratibha Patil in 2007 became the first woman to serve as president of India, her term ending in 2012.
“Political participation is one area where women have done very well," Patnaik says.
There is a lot to unpack when it comes to women's equality, with Patnaik explaining, "It's hard to tie this subject into a neat little box because it is so complex depending on how privileged you are, your family’s outlook and the pressures your immediate community may exert."
She believes things are "going in the right direction -- women are participating more and more in all spheres of life," but obstacles and inequalities remain, as well as pressures largely unique to women, such as balancing the home and work and greater societal demands on physical appearance.
Patnaik encourages women to "go all out" when it comes to setting goals and making them happen, as they bring so much to the table in many realms.
"Women are certainly capable of everything men can do and maybe more. They have a certain intuitive leadership that should not be overlooked," Patnaik says. She cites as an example Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, who has been been praised for her compassionate yet calculated approach to curbing the coronavirus, with the island country experiencing fewer than 2,400 cases since the pandemic started.
"We should respect and revere women and they should strive for positions of leadership," Pataniak says. "Any society that does not respect women is doomed to fail.”
Sister Chero Chuma, CSJP, DNP
While not her area of expertise, Sister Chuma says sociologists have "helped me understand how gender socially constructed maintains the cultural distinction between the roles and expectations attributed or assigned to women and men in a given society."
Religious traditions, she notes, have a significant impact on upholding and shaping this distinction, "especially the traditional gender binary that leads to gender bias/inequality. So how someone defines or understands the term gender matters."
Gender bias and inequities infiltrate all facets of the lives of those in both Kenya and the U.S., she says, as it is "deeply imbedded" within social institutions including healthcare, the economy, religion, healthcare, government, education and family.
"This is in addition to the overlapping identities such as ethnicity/tribe, race, and various gender identities that the individual finds themselves in," Sister Chuma adds.
Sister Chuma notes that "unfortunately, change doesn't happen quickly," and "just as the fight for women’s rights took on a life of its own here in the US after the 14th amendment of the US Constitutions, the women in Kenya are taking advantage of the passage of the 2010 Kenya Constitutions to advance equality." The Constitution of Kenya states women and men have the right to equal treatment, including equal opportunities in the economic, politica, cultural and social realms.
The U.S. constitution pronounces equal rights for all citizens, but there remains a sometimes fatal bias against black or African American women and men, she says. And in Kenya, "the law recognizes activities surrounding the gender binary and criminalizes to the point of death those who do not fit the gender binary. The two countries have made strides, but there is more work to be done."
Being vocal about inequities is the "human" thing to do, Sister Chuma states, and is key to relieving suffering and saving lives. Most importantly, she says, "choosing to call out, challenge and breaking down the walls of our own implicit biases gives us the courage to step up and make the desperately needed change in our world."
For more information or the registration link for the International Women's Day virtual event, visit www.uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=23736.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902)
In 1869, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a major leader in the women’s suffrage movement, delivered a lecture at the Pomeroy Opera House in La Crosse. The opera house was on the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets.
Stanton was a popular speaker and gifted writer, and her lecture in La Crosse argued for women’s right to vote. Her appearance was sponsored by the Young Men’s Library Association, and she was paid $73.50.
The next day, a local newspaper, The Evening Democrat, reported that its editors were not in agreement with Stanton, as they reported she drew a clear picture of the sad problems women faced, but didn’t show how women winning the right to vote would improve their condition.
Stanton was the president of the National Women’s Suffrage Association and the political partner of Susan B. Anthony for 50 years. From the 1840s on, her life was dedicated to the suffrage movement.
Nellie Mann Opdale (1860-1941)
Born in New Lisbon, Nellie Mann grew up in Racine, Wis., graduated from high school, and taught in the public schools until marrying Julius H. Opdale.
Their wedding was officiated by the Rev. Olympia Brown, who was pastor of Racine’s Universalist Church and a famous advocate for women’s suffrage.
However, Nellie’s husband, a drinker, corrupt attorney and the first attorney to be disbarred in Wisconsin history, died early, along with their child.
With the help of Brown, Nellie changed the course of her life. In 1893, Opdale became the state lecturer for the Wisconsin Women’s Suffrage Association.
In 1894 she became licensed to preach, and in 1898 she came to La Crosse and became pastor at St. Paul’s Universalist Church, the first female minister in the city. She also served as a pastor to congregations in Maine and Georgia.
In her Georgia county, she personally registered every woman to vote, and went with them to the polls lest a husband or father tried to stop them.
Theodora Winton Youmans (1863-1932)
Theodora Winton Youmans (1863-1932)
A pioneer female journalist and the first historian of Wisconsin’s suffrage movement, Theodora Youmans received her first byline in 1886 in the Waukesha Freeman for a series reporting about her travels alone in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
Youmans wrote an article titled “How Wisconsin Women Won the Ballot,” in the Wisconsin Magazine of History, and she started a suffrage column. She sent a postcard questionnaire to newspaper editors around the state about women voting, and worked on publicity, public speaking and promoting suffrage throughout the state and beyond.
Youmans was a brilliant organizer, and she became president of the Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association and the first vice president of the Wisconsin League of Women Voters.
And of how the movement would be remembered, she wrote, “… the careless world will probably continue to think that woman suffrage just happened, that it was ‘in the air’; but we know that the changes in the opinions of society which made it possible are the result of ceaseless, unremitting toil.”
Olympia Brown (1835-1926)
One of the few first-generation suffragists who lived long enough to vote, Olympia Brown, born in Michigan, also was the first ordained female minister in the United States.
Brown was a charter member of the American Equal Rights Association, which was created at the end of the Civil War to advance the rights of African Americans and women. However, soon abolitionists and suffragists were at odds about their tactics and philosophies and about which cause should have priority.
In 1878 Brown and her family moved to Racine, Wis., and she dedicated herself into local suffrage work. In 1887, Brown voted in Racine in the spring municipal election; however, a female voting confused the male election officials, and her ballot was thrown out. She sued and the matter went to the state Supreme Court where the justices ruled against her, saying the law that gave women the right to vote needed to be written more clearly.
In 1901, Wisconsin women could vote because the Legislature determined there should be separate ballot boxes for women, so that women’s votes would only be counted in school-related races.
During her life, Brown traveled throughout the country, giving hundreds of speeches advocating for states to pass suffrage amendments.
Zitkala-Sa/Red Bird (1876-1938)
A writer and reformer, this Lakota leader from South Dakota fought against racist stereotypes and sought to bridge the life of indigenous people with white life.
Zitkala-Sa, also known as Red Bird, spoke out against poverty on reservations and called for improvements in health care and education. At age 19, she started speaking out for women’s rights and said indigenous people should be citizens and have the right to vote.
In 1916, Red Bird became the secretary of the Society of the American Indian and worked as the liaison between the society and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She founded the National Council of American Indians in 1926 and called for cultural recognition and preservation.
It was her investigation of land swindles against Native Americans that led to her appointment as an adviser to the U.S. government’s Meriam Commission of 1928. The commission surveyed conditions on Indian Reservations in 26 states and the findings led to important reforms.
A multi-talented leader and teacher, Red Bird also collaborated with composer William F. Hanson in writing the libretto for the opera The Sun Dance, the first opera by a Native American.
The Stoddard Hotel
An important suffrage meeting was held Jan. 15, 1912, in the parlors of the Stoddard Hotel, which was located at the southeast corner of Fourth and State streets in La Crosse.
At this time, area women’s involvement in the women’s suffrage movement was kept guarded as far as who attended. Harriet Grim from the National Woman Suffrage Association and the Rev. Olympia Brown, president of the Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association, spoke to the La Crosse Women’s Club, the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and some members of the Twentieth Century Club.
Later that same day, 30 prominent women in La Crosse went into a private session to organize a local suffrage committee. On Jan. 25, 1912, about 30 to 40 women met at the home of Mrs. R. J. Russell of South 11th Street and signed the constitution and elected officers for the new La Crosse Equal Suffrage Society.
Anyone who wished to apply for membership needed to apply to Miss Mary Alice Smith, librarian.
In February, the organization sponsored a lecture at City Hall which 200 women attended.
The League of Women Voters in the La Crosse Area (1920-) and Alice Green Hixon (1883-1982)
On Jan. 26, 2020, Mary Nugent, president of the League of Women Voters La Crosse area, in a letter to the editor of the La Crosse Tribune, called attention to the fact that the national League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years of service to democracy this year.
This nonpartisan, grassroots organization has promoted voting and advocated for government policies that protect the public interest.
The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters was founded in 1924. The group first met at the home of Alice Green Hixon to organize its local league. Other La Crosse names at this first meeting included Crowley, Van Steenwyk, Hintgen, Oyen and Hirshheimer.
Hixon was elected the first president, Mrs. A.J. Roberge was vice president, Mrs. O.J. Oyen and Mrs. Henry Spence were corresponding and recording secretaries, and Mabel Young was treasurer.
In 1929, the league conducted a voter forum for the four candidates running for mayor. By 1930 the La Crosse league was considered a strong group that held debates about issues and had an educational purpose.
That reputation continues in 2020. Hixon was active in the social scene in La Crosse and, in 1962, she donated the Hixon House to the La Crosse County Historical Society.
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906)
One of the most visible figures in the fight for women’s right to vote was Susan B. Anthony.
Heavily influenced by the Quaker belief that everyone was equal under God, she was a teacher and an abolitionist, and she gave many passionate speeches against slavery at a time when many people thought it was improper for women to speak publicly.
Anthony was excellent at strategy, and she demanded women be given the right to vote along with receiving equal pay for equal work.
In 1872, Anthony was arrested for voting. She was tried and fined $100, which she never paid.
At a protest she led at the 1876 centennial of U.S. independence, she gave a speech that included a Declaration of Rights in which she proclaimed, “Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.”
In 1886, Anthony lectured in La Crosse and was introduced by Olympia Brown. Anthony said that the ballot for women was not just important for the wealthy, but for 3 million poor, working women who needed the vote to improve their lives.
Laura Ross Wolcott (1834-1915)
Laura Wolcott earned her medical degree in Pennsylvania, and she moved to Milwaukee in 1857, where she worked as a consulting doctor at schools and hospitals.
Wolcott was the first female physician in Wisconsin, but she was denied membership in the Medical Society of Milwaukee County because she was a woman. She was later admitted to the society, but only after a bitter dispute (and after she married the society’s president).
Wolcott became the first president of the Wisconsin Women’s Suffrage Association, and under her leadership the group expanded to include other parts of the state. She fought for higher education for women and called out the segregated system at the University of Wisconsin, referring to it as, “… one of the petty ways in which girls can be defrauded of their rights to a thorough education by narrow, bigoted men entrusted with a little brief authority.”
In 1869, she organized the first women’s suffrage convention in Wisconsin. She also researched and published her findings on the marital property rights of women in Wisconsin.
Jessie Jack Hooper (1865-1935)
Jessie Jack Hooper (1865-1935)
Jessie Jack Hooper was born in Winneshiek County, Iowa, and moved to Oshkosh, Wis., where she became a dedicated suffragist. Hooper created a kindergarten visiting nurse program as well as a sanatorium for people with tuberculosis.
Her work helped Wisconsin become the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. She became prominent in women’s organizations and toured Western states to encourage ratification of the amendment. Other causes she championed were changing the children’s code in Wisconsin to raise the age of consent for girls, changing jury duty laws and advocating for the protection of women in industry jobs.
Hooper became the first president of the Wisconsin branch of the League of Women Voters. In her later years, she became more interested in world peace, and in 1933 she campaigned for the United States’ entry into the World Court.
Carrie Chapman Catt (1859-1947)
Carrie Chapman Catt was born in Ripon, Wis., but she moved as a child to Iowa. At age 13, she had become furious when she learned that her mother could not vote in the presidential election.
She put herself through Iowa State Agricultural College (now Iowa State) and became a teacher in Mason City. As a school administrator, she developed her organizational skills, which made her successful as a suffragist leader for the next 60 years.
Catt lectured about women’s suffrage in Iowa and later across the nation. In 1900, an aging Susan B. Anthony brought Catt onto a convention stage and introduced her as her successor.
Catt continued the traditional approach of trying to get suffrage passed as an amendment, emphasizing state campaigns and enlisting more members to the National American Woman Suffrage Association, of which she was president.
In November, 1917, Catt addressed the all-male Congress and pointed out their hypocrisy by saying, “Behold our Uncle Sam floating the banner with one hand, ‘Taxation Without Representation is tyranny,’ and with the other seizing the billions of dollars paid in taxes by women to whom he refuses representation.”
Ida B. Wells (1862-1931)
Ida B. Wells was born a slave during the Civil War. She graduated from college and became a schoolteacher.
Strongly opposed to segregation, Wells once bit the hand of a train conductor who tried to remove her from the ladies’ car. She sued the railroad for their policy of segregated seating and won, at first. But then the Tennessee Supreme Court overturned the ruling.
She carried a pistol for protection, and she lost her teaching job after protesting the unequal way black students were treated.
She became a journalist for an African American newspaper, The Memphis Free Speech, but In 1892 three widely known known black businessmen who were her friends were shot to death by a white mob. She risked her own life when she spoke out against the murders, and she recommended that black people use economic pressure to get justice.
Wells’ newspaper office was mobbed and destroyed, and she had to flee for her life. Thirty years passed before she returned to the South. She founded the Alpha Suffrage Club in Chicago with black suffragists, and she marched in Washington, D.C., and Chicago suffrage parades.
Her life’s work was focused on racial and gender equality. She became a one-woman campaign to stop lynching and used facts to raise awareness. In 1893 and 1894 she launched speaking tours in England to convince the British to pressure white Americans to stop lynching.
Wells also was one of the founders of the NAACP.
Rose Schneiderman (1882-1972)
Rose Schneiderman was born in Poland to parents who valued education for girls. In 1890 the family moved to New York City, but after Schneiderman’s father died two years later, her mother could not support the family for long, so Rose was temporarily placed in an orphanage.
When she returned home, her mother worked nights so Schneiderman could stay in school. When her mother lost her job, Schneiderman had to find work at age 13. She became a salesclerk, but working conditions were poor and wages were low, so she became a cap maker.
Schneiderman grew interested in the labor movement, and she was convinced labor unions could help the working poor. Rose organized New York City’s garment workers and became an important figure after the deaths of 146 garment workers in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factor fire on March 25, 1911. The fire was caused by neglected safety features and locked doors inside the factory that prevented garment workers from escaping.
Schneiderman became a suffrage leader in New York and said of her working-class sisters: “Women in the laundries stand for 13 and 14 hours in the terrible steam and heat with their hands in hot starch. Surely these women won’t lose any more of their beauty and charm by putting a ballot into the ballot box.”
Schneiderman became a nationally famous figure and was a friend and adviser to Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, and she served as the only woman on the National Labor Advisory Board as New Deal legislation was being shaped.
Belle Case La Follette (1859-1931)
Born in Summit, Wis., Belle Case moved with her family and grew up on a farm in Baraboo. When she was 16, she started school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she met her husband, Robert M. La Follette.
Belle was the better student. After graduation she became a teacher and the assistant principal at Spring Grove High School. While Bob studied for a law degree, Belle helped him with his classes and cases, and then she studied law herself.
In 1885, Belle became the first women to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She believed women should have the right to vote, and she argued for racial equality and peace.
While Bob ran for office, she managed his campaigns and wrote his speeches. She co-edited La Follette’s Weekly Magazine, which later became The Progressive. She lectured, wrote and traveled the country, arguing for women’s right to vote and for racial equality. She also championed the causes of pure food and drug legislation, wage and prison reform.
Lucy Stone (1818-1893)
A gifted student and speaker, Lucy Stone spent years putting herself through school and became the first Massachusetts woman to earn a college degree.
As a teacher, she was paid half what a less-experienced male teacher earned, and as a student she was not allowed to debate or to speak in public. But in a short time, she got a job as a speaker and organizer for the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society, where she spoke out for the abolition of slavery and women’s rights. She even went so far as not paying her taxes because she did not have representation as a voter, and her possessions were taken away from her.
When she married, she kept her own last name, but when she tried to vote in 1879, because a new law allowed women to vote in school-related matters, her vote was thrown out because she registered under her own name, not her husband’s surname.
Stone disagreed with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton when the abolition and suffrage issues were separated, and she was horrified by their sometimes-racist rhetoric. She never wavered in her support for voting rights for blacks and women.
Stone’s vivid storytelling and use of words made her a legend as a speaker, and one Syracuse newspaper editor remarked, “… she threw her voice over the assembly, and swayed it with pity, and grief, and scorn, and indignation, as if it was the helpless plaything of her imagination.”
Mabel Ping Hua Lee (1896-1966)
Mabel Ping-Hua Lee was born in China and moved to the U.S. in 1905. By age 16, she already was known as a member of the New York suffrage movement, and she helped lead the 1912 suffragist parade there, attended by 10,000 people.
Lee attended college at Columbia and Barnard and became the first Chinese woman to earn her Ph.D. in economics. She argued that suffrage for women was necessary to a successful democracy, and she strongly urged the Chinese community to push for girls’ education and the participation of women in civic matters.
Although women in New York won the right to vote in 1917, Chinese women could not vote until 1943 because of the Chinese Exclusion Act, a federal law that prevented Chinese immigrants from becoming citizens. She fought on, arguing for women’s right to vote even though she would not be included.
Lee became the head of the First Chinese Baptist Church in Chinatown in New York City in 1924, and she founded a Chinese Christian Center, whose services included kindergarten, a health clinic and English language classes.
Adelaide Johnson (1859-1955)
An artist who helped preserve and celebrate the legacy of suffragists, Adelaide Johnson was born in Illinois and lived in Rome and Washington, D.C.
She dreamed of a museum of women’s history, and she was commissioned by the National Woman’s Party and asked to create the Woman Suffrage Monument which was donated to the government.
Six months after the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, more than 70 women’s organizations, along with members of Congress, assembled at the U.S. Capitol rotunda to unveil the statue. However, as reported in a 2017 article in Smithsonian Magazine, the very next day after this monument was unveiled, it was moved to the basement crypt. Congress even went so far as to order that the inscription at the base of the monument, which listed the artist as well as the names of the women depicted, be scraped off.
There were numerous attempts to bring the statute back up to the rotunda, but Congress refused to pass bills that would restore the monument to public viewing. The argument was that it was too large and too expensive to be moved, even though it had moved it to the basement.
On May 14, 1997, it was finally moved back to its rightful place, using money raised from donors across the United States. This famous work now sits in the Capitol rotunda, the meeting place between the House and the Senate, and it includes depictions of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia Mott.
The commission that Johnson received for this sculpture barely covered her materials. The problem of visible representation of women has existed for a long time. In Statuary Hall, a place in the U.S. Capitol that includes two statues of famous citizens from each state, there are 100 statues. Only nine depict women.
Rosalyn Terborg-Penn (1941-2018)
What we learned about the women’s suffrage movement 50 years ago is not the same as what we can learn about the movement today.
With improved technology came broader access to the newspapers, diaries, letters and documents of the time. And with more female historians and historians of color, we can find out the stories of the black suffragists and their contributions to the suffrage fight.
One notable black historian, Rosalyn Terborg-Penn, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., earned a Ph.D. in history from Howard University and taught for more than three decades as a professor at Morgan State University in Baltimore. It has been her deep research, as well as her authorship of seven books about African American history, that have served as counterpoint to the previous and traditional viewpoint that the suffrage fight was dominated by white suffragists.
Terborg-Penn specialized in African American history and black women’s history, and her seminal work, published in 1998, is “African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote: 1850-1920.” This work is one of the first full-length examinations of the fight for the vote that challenged the previous narrative.
In this book, Terborg-Penn identified more than 120 black suffragists who were active participants. She also detailed the 1913 racial split between white and black suffragists by describing a suffragist parade that year in Washington, D.C., when the white suffragists told the black suffragists to march in the rear of the parade.
Terborg-Penn had to fight to have black historians’ research accepted and valued and she went on to create The Association of Black Women Historians.
Alice Stokes Paul (1885-1977)
Born into a Quaker family that believed in equality, Alice Stokes Paul graduated from Swarthmore with a degree in biology, and she went on to earn a master’s degree in social work.
Paul attended suffrage rallies with her mother. When it became obvious to her that her social work alone would not solve the problem of discrimination against women, and that current suffrage efforts were slow-moving and ineffective, she went to England and found she could be passionately involved in the suffrage fight there.
Back in the United States in 1910, she worked on getting change at the federal level for passage of the 19th Amendment. An inspirational quote from this suffragist is: “There will never be a new world order until women are a part of it.”
It was Paul who made the suffrage fight more militant, and she organized the 1913 protest parade in Washington, D.C. Under her leadership in 1917, suffragists stood in front of the White House displaying protest banners through all kinds of weather.
In the fall of that same year, Congress retaliated against the strikers and increased their jail times. Paul was arrested and taken to the Occoguan Workhouse in Virginia. The arrested women were beaten, deprived of food and sleep, and forced to live in filth surrounded by rats and cockroaches in icy cells.
Paul went on a hunger strike and was forcibly fed by guards and then put into a hospital and treated as insane. Lucy Burns was beaten and chained to her cell and another protestor was thrown against a concrete wall and left for dead.
Nevertheless, Paul persisted, and she was arrested seven times and jailed three times in England and three times in the United States.
Once the 19th Amendment was passed, Paul continued to plan for more legal progress for women and earned a law degree in 1922 from the University of Pennsylvania. She wrote the text for the Equal Rights Amendment, and she was an influence on the charter of the United Nations.
Maria Kumar (1974-)
Born in Bogota, Columbia, and now a citizen of the United States, Maria Kumar is the founding president and CEO of Voto Latino, a Hispanic advocacy group.
Kumar family moved to California when she was 4 years old, and she graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a degree in international affairs and economics in 1996. She later enrolled at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard where she earned a master’s degree in public policy and business in 2001.
Kumar is known around the world as a TV personality, providing commentary and analysis about the political and voting right of minorities.
Voto Latino is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that encourages young Hispanic and Latino voters to register, learn how to vote and become involved in advancing the issues that matter most to them. Voto Latino has registered more than 250,000 voters.
has been nominated for an Emmy, been named one of the most creative minds in business, and been named one of the 10 most influential women in Washington, D.C. She is a widely known as a political correspondent on MSNBC, serves on the national boards for EMILY’s List and is part of the Latino Leaders Network.
Ada James (1876-1952)
Wisconsin earned the status of being the first state to officially ratify the 19th Amendment through the efforts of a suffragist family in Richland Center. Reformer, pacifist, and suffragist Ada James lived in Richland Center her entire life, with parents who believed that women should be able to vote.
James graduated from the University of Wisconsin, and for a time she was a schoolteacher. But then she began to spend more time as an activist and became vice president of the Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association, when Olympia Brown was president.
James’ father, David, was a state senator, and he had introduced a bill that led to a statewide referendum to allow women to vote. But because only men could vote on the referendum, it failed.
When the Congress finally approved a constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, each state had to give consent to make it official. And once a state ratified the 19th Amendment, its official ratification papers had to be delivered to Washington, D.C.
By June 10, 2019, four states had ratified, but James appointed her father, David, to be Wisconsin’s messenger to D.C., and the race was on. He borrowed money from Wisconsin Secretary of State Merlin Hull, borrowed Ada’s bag, and boarded a train to Washington, D.C., where he hired a taxi.
On June 13, he arrived at the U.S. State Department with Wisconsin’s ratification papers in hand. The papers were filed, and he received a signed statement that Wisconsin was first. When he returned to the Secretary of State’s office, he was met by a representative from Illinois who had just arrived to announce that Illinois would be first. But Ada and David James made Wisconsin first.
Ada later was active in movements that promoted pacifism, birth control and prohibition. She became vice chairman of the Republican State Central Committee and chairman of the Richland County Children’s Board.
Today, in Richland Center, the Ada James Place offers transitional housing for low-income households.
Edith Mayo (1940-)
Edith Mayo is a historian of the women’s suffrage movement, and she started her career at a time when most historians ignored women’s history.
A graduate of George Washington University, she also taught there and has been a distinguished lecturer for the Organization of American Historians.
During a 40-year career with the Smithsonian Institution, Mayo is recognized as an expert in women’s history, and most especially respected for her work in documenting the history of African American suffrage. She is recognized as an expert on women’s suffrage and on first ladies.
Mayo is the author and editor of “The Smithsonian Book of the First Ladies: Their Lives, Times, and Issues,” published in 1996, which is the first comprehensive biography of first ladies written for young readers and is available through La Crosse Public Library.
At both the National Museum of American History and at the Smithsonian Institution, she has curated major exhibits on women’s history, voting rights, political history and has served as curator emerita. She has appeared on C-SPAN, CNN, PBS and in numerous other media outlets. In 2006, she published the book “Presidential Families.”
Mayo has been an honorary member of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial in Occoquan, Va., home of the Occoquan Workhouse, where many suffragists, age 19 to 73, were jailed in dire quarters for picketing the White House in support of suffrage. The memorial is set to open in 2020.
Ana Roque de Duprey (1853-1933)
An educator, suffragist and co-founder of the University of Puerto Rico, Ana Roque de Duprey was born to a family of privilege and trained to be a teacher. She was a gifted student and became the youngest teacher’s assistant in Puerto Rico at age 11.
In 1866, at age 13, she founded her own school in her house. Nicknamed “Flor del Valle” (Flower of the Valley), she wrote a textbook about universal geography. She was learned in astronomy and made an honorary member of the Paris Society of Astronomers.
At age 40, Duprey founded Puerto Rico’s first feminist newspaper, La Mujer (Woman). Fighting for women’s suffrage, she was one of the founders of the Puerto Rican Feminist League and the Puerto Rican Association of Suffragist Women.
In 1903, Duprey founded the Liceo Poncecno School, which was one of the few non-religious affiliated accredited schools in Puerto Rico. She also created magazines that promoted women’s rights. In 1929, voting rights for literate women were secured.
Duprey died at age 80 in 1933, one year after Puerto Rican women won the right to vote. There are still schools named after her in her native land.
Lucy Burns (1879-1966)
Suffragist Lucy Burns carried a protest banner that read: “Resistance to Tyranny is Obedience to God.” She was the militant suffragist who spent more time in prison than any other American woman suffragist.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a big Catholic family, Burns graduated as a superior student from Vassar College in 1902. She went to Europe to attend graduate school, and while there she encountered militant suffragists leading big demonstrations. She joined them, leaving her studies behind.
Burns was arrested several times with other protestors, and it was in a London police station that she met and befriended Alice Paul. They each believed that the American suffrage movement was not accomplishing much and needed new energy. Burns was talented at organizing large group actions and firing up big audiences.
Their first action was to lead a woman suffrage procession down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on the day before Woodrow Wilson’s presidential inauguration. Burns and Paul separated from other suffrage leadership and started the National Woman’s Party, intent on gaining support for the 19th Amendment through actions that would garner national publicity.
In 1917, Burns led protests and began picketing the White House; however, public sentiment for the suffragists changed after the United States entered World War I, and the picketing continued until the suffragists were jailed and beaten.
Burns led prisoners on hunger strikes, and she was forcibly fed and suffered damage to her esophagus. Nevertheless, she persisted and played an important part in the ratification of the 19th Amendment. After its passage, she retired.
Matilda Gage (1826-1898)
Matilda Gage (1826-1898)
Matilda Gage was the mastermind of radical thinking in the suffrage movement, making effective arguments to have suffragists around the country test state laws and vote in their local elections.
Gage attended the famous National Women’s Rights Convention in 1852 in Syracuse, N.Y., and she made her first public speech about suffrage. Along with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, she helped create the National Woman Suffrage Association.
In 1876, along with Stanton, she drafted the Declaration of Rights of the Women of the United States, which then became a part of the proceedings that year of the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. Gage also worked as an historian for the suffrage movement and believed that the established churches of the time served as a defensive wall, or bulwark, of male supremacist teaching.
In New York, when Gov. Lucius Robinson vetoed a bill that would have given women the right to serve on school boards, Gage and other suffragists worked tirelessly to remove him from office. The governor who replaced Robinson signed that bill into law in 1880.
Gage remarked: “When men begin to fear the power of women, their voice and their influence, then we shall secure justice, but not before.” In her hometown’s next election, the slate of officers was all female.
Gage’s research also revealed a prejudicial way of thinking that indicated female scientists and inventors often were not given credit for their work like men in the same occupations. This tendency to deny women credit for scientific invention is referred to as the Matilda Effect.
Marie Foster (1917-2003)
Marie Foster was a quiet dental technician in Selma, Ala., who grew tired of the discrimination and division in that city. She became one of the original members of the Dallas County Voters League, also called the Courageous Eight. Along with other civil rights leaders and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., she helped make Selma the center of a national voting rights crusade.
Foster had tried to vote eight times, but each time election officials found a new reason to deny her. She tried to help other blacks comprehend the deliberately confusing voter registration tests.
On March 7, 1965, later referred to as Bloody Sunday, Foster joined other civil right activists in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in an attempt to march to the state capital. Armed police then attacked and beat the protestors with billy clubs, horses and tear gas. She was clubbed by a state trooper, and both her knees were injured.
When President Lyndon Johnson went on television on March 11, 1865, to say he would send Congress an important voting rights bill, King was visiting in Foster’s living room and watched and wept to hear this news. And on March 21, when the march was allowed to peacefully continue, Foster walked 50 miles in five days with injured knees.
Foster worked for equality all the rest of her life, registering voters and teaching children to read.
Gertrude Durden Rush (1880-1962)
Gertrude Durden Rush was born in Texas but moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1907. She became the first African American attorney to be admitted to the Iowa Bar. Until the 1950s, she was the only African American woman to practice law in Iowa.
She earned her law degree and passed the Iowa Examination in 1918 but was denied membership in the American Bar Association because of her gender. She and four other black attorneys, all of whom were men, created the National Bar Association, which began in Des Moines in 1925.
Rush also founded the Charity League and Protection Home, which provided a place where working women could lease affordable rooms. It was due to her advocacy that a black probation officer was appointed to the juvenile court and a black caseworker to Des Moines’ Associated Charities organization.
Assuming the chairwomanship of the Mother’s Department of the National Association of Colored Women from 1924 to 1926 was another achievement, as was serving as secretary of the Des Moines Comfort Station Commission.
Florence Kelley (1859-1932)
Florence Kelley’s work in New York City continues to be respected today since she worked to document poor working conditions and long hours for women and children toiling away at sewing in garment districts.
Because women were not allowed to vote, they had no government recourse to address issues that most hurt working women.
Kelley risked smallpox and typhoid fever as she went out to survey city tenements and sweatshops, where family members continued to sew during 15-hour workdays while other family members were dying in the same slum. She fought for a minimum wage, for needed reforms and for an end to child labor.
At the time in New York City, children as young as 8 were working long days in sweatshops.
Kelley was shot at for her ideas and efforts, and she led the National Consumers League in New York City, and was vice president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
Kelley was a pacifist and helped organize the NAACP.
Much of her work was carried out in Chicago, and she was influenced by Jane Addams and her experiences at Hull House.
Before the rise of unions, there was almost no state or federal legislation to protect workers. Kelley’s father was one of the founders of the Republican Party in Pennsylvania, and her mother came from a Quaker family that was opposed to war. She enrolled at Cornell University in 1876 as a member of its first coeducational class.
Due to Kelley’s efforts, the Illinois Factory Act was passed in 1893.
The law limited women to eight-hour workdays, restricted child labor and established an office of factory inspector.
After going back to school, Kelley worked toward her law degree and graduated from Northwestern University in 1895.
Lucretia Mott (1793-1880)
Lucretia Mott was born to Quaker parents in Massachusetts and became a renowned women’s rights advocate, abolitionist and religious reformer. She was a supporter of William Lloyd Garrison and his American Anti-Slavery Society.
By 1821, Mott had become a Quaker minister and was associated with the more progressive wing of that faith.
Opposed to slavery, she boycotted products of slave labor and opened and closed the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848, because she was unafraid of public speaking.
After the end of the Civil War, Mott worked to gain rights for black Americans. In 1869, she founded Swarthmore College and tried to unite the suffrage movement’s sides when they split in two.
Mott said: “The world has never yet seen a truly great and virtuous nation because in the degradation of women, the very fountains of life, are poisoned at their source.”
Tye Leung (1887-1972)
Tye Leung (1887-1972)
Community activist Tye Leung was nicknamed “Tiny” due to her height of 4 feet. However, her life and achievements were huge.
Born in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Leung experienced early segregation because local laws forced Chinese Americans into separate schools from whites. Girls had very few options after elementary school, but she was given refuge at a Presbyterian Mission.
When Leung’s sister escaped an arranged marriage, her parents thought she should take her sister’s place, even though Tye was just 13 at the time. Nevertheless, she persisted, and continued to study at the mission where she was an exceptional student.
Leung gained a job as a translator and interpreter in court, and she helped the mission work to free Chinese women from sex slavery. Because she was successful in her job, she decided to take the civil service exam in 1910. After passing, she became the first Chinese American woman to be employed by the federal government. She was employed at the Angel Island Immigration Station, and she served as a translator for detained Chinese women immigrants.
In 1912, Leung became the first Chinese woman to vote in the U.S. in the that year’s presidential primary.
Maud Younger (1870-1936)
Nicknamed “the millionaire waitress,’” Maud Younger was a rich socialite who identified with working women.
Younger had inherited a fortune, but for five years she lived in New York City’s College Settlement, where she learned about poor waitresses by becoming a waitress working alongside them. She lobbied and organized others and helped form and lead a union. Due in part to her efforts, California passed a labor law granting an eight-hour workday for women.
To Younger, restrictive working rights and voting rights were closely related, and she was an effective speaker and tireless worker for the suffrage movement. She drove a team of six horses pulling a suffrage float during the 1911 Labor Day Parade in San Francisco, and in 1919 she described her lobbying work in a McCall’s Magazine article titled “Revelations of a Woman Lobbyist.”
After the 19th Amendment passed, Younger worked with the Women’s Trade Union League and then began work on the campaign to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
