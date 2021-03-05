 Skip to main content
International Women's Day panelists to speak on gender inequities, cultural differences during Monday event
International Women's Day panelists to speak on gender inequities, cultural differences during Monday event

International Women's Day marks its 110th year this Monday, celebrating the achievements of women around the world while calling out gender bias and promoting equality.

For 2021, International Women's Day has taken on the theme #ChooseToChallege: "From challenge comes change, so let's all choose to challenge." 

"It's so relevant today as we continue the long fight for women's equality," says Erica Koonmen, chair of the local 2021 International Women's Day event. "With the House of Representatives having just passed the Equality Act but facing an uphill battle in the Senate, now is a good time to remind people to #ChooseToChallenge the status quo and to be active in showing support for an inclusive world."

From 7 to 8 p.m. March 8, sponsor organizations including the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters of La Crosse, the UW-La Crosse, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Gundersen Global and Community Partners, North Woods International School, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Viterbo University and the International Women’s Group, will host a virtual event in recognition of International Women's Day.

Featured panelists Barbara Oehninger from Switzerland, Marta Martinez from Uruguay, Ayesha Patnaik from India, and Sister Chero Chuma, CSJP, DNP from Kenya will respond to five questions posed by moderator Keri Holter, including, "What surprised you most about the United States?" There will be time for questions from the virtual audience as well.

"Our speakers are a terrific source of first-person knowledge, sharing their stories and experiences. We're excited to have a diverse group," says Koonmen, noting that while featuring a speaker from Switzerland may seem surprising, as the culture is similar to that of the U.S. "Switzerland has been ranked as the best country for women's rights ... we can learn what we can be doing better."

Pre-registration is required up until the start of the free event, and upon registration participants will receive email confirmation and a link for the Zoom program.

Community members are invited to show their support for International Women's Day and pledge to "choose to challenge" by taking a selfie with their hand raised in "oath" position. Photos can be shared on their own social media and/or emailed to mpanzer@uwlax.edu. to be shared in a slideshow during the virtual event.

Here, a look at the International Women's Day panelists:

Marta Martinez

In comparing the U.S. and Uruguay, Martinez says women in both countries now have more job opportunities, yet men still hold the majority of high level, high paying positions. While many women work outside the home in Uruguay, there is less balance when it comes to running the household, even when both spouses have jobs, Martinez says.  

"In the U.S., there are cases of married women working outside the house receiving very good salaries, and their husbands stay at home taking care of the children and doing the chores," Martinez says. "It doesn’t happened in my country when both spouses work -- not all men help with housework, meaning that the wife finds herself overloaded with domestic work and caring for the children."

When it comes to educators, Martinez notes in both countries women hold the majority of preschool and grade school teaching jobs, while teachers in higher education are more commonly males.

On a political level, Martinez points out that for the first time in history both Uruguay and the U.S. have female vice presidents -- Beatriz Argimón Cedeira has held the position in Uruguay since March 2020. In another first for Uruguay, women hold the positions of mayor in San Jose and Montevideo. In terms of local government, Martinez points out that 30% of city council seats in La Crosse are held by women compared to 45% in her home city in Uruguay. 

"In Uruguay, this high presence of women in local government represents an impressive achievement. I remember that in 1990 a teacher colleague -- very intelligent and (an) activist -- was appointed member of the City Council," Martinez recalls. "It was extremely difficult for her because all the male members discriminated against her continuously -- more than once they told her, 'Go wash the dishes,' for example.

"But she didn't give up and they got used to her presence. Despite this, every time she presented a topic related to women's rights, some of them said, "There she goes again.' Many times she had to remind them that this issue was being raised for the first time."

Martinez views calling attention to bias and inequality "essential" for improving opportunities for women, issuing the reminder that while International Women's Day is just 24 hours, women's rights should be defended 365 days a year. 

Positive strides have been made in addressing gender equity in Uruguay, she says, imparting a sense of responsibility to all to "preserve the physical, mental and emotional integrity of the most vulnerable people: women and children...We have gradually overcome the situation where the man rules and the woman obeys. We cannot and should not go to the past. We still have a long way to go."

Barb Oehninger Shepherd

Oehninger Shepherd, who first came to Wisconsin as an exchange student at 18, notes while her home country is around a fourth the square mileage of Wisconsin, it is more densely populated and diverse with four national languages spoken and 26 sovereign states.

On a personal level, Oehninger Shepard says she did not "consciously experience" gender bias in her career, school or social life while in Switzerland, but notes those issues do affect Swiss women. 

Both in Switzerland and the U.S., women earn less than their male counterparts, with a pay gap of around 15% in the former and 19% in the latter. Females, she notes, also hold a higher percentage of part time jobs. 

Oehninger Shepard says reproductive rights are not nearly as politicized in Switzerland as stateside, and the maternity leave policy is generous at 14 weeks. Switzerland recently also began offering paid two week paternity leave, which will "hopefully allow parents to support each other better as they begin to care for a newborn and provide a bit of extra income." There is no national paid maternity or paternity leave policy in the U.S. In addition, Switzerland has universal health insurance. 

While Swiss women were not allowed to vote until 1971, Oehninger Shepard says, "When I think about how many families in the U.S. struggle to make ends meet and worry about the cost of healthcare and education of their children, it really shows how laws don't necessarily translate into an increase in quality of life unless enough people demand change. I think technology has really enabled a world-wide women's movement and I think it will accelerate because women are able to show each other what's possible when they stand together."

Oehninger Shepard commends cities, states and countries which are actively finding ways to improve quality of life for all, serving as "role models" for other places. Issues need to be highlighted in order to create change, she says.

"Some people might really not think of their practices and policies as discriminating unless someone points it out and shows how schools, workplaces and society as a whole would benefit by providing opportunities for all instead of holding on to old viewpoints."

Ayesha Patnaik

Patnaik spent time in many parts of India growing up since her dad was in the Indian Navy. Her upbringing was privileged with a strong focus on education, but her experience, she notes, "doesn't necessarily represent" that of all other females in India.

In the past, some households placed a cultural preference on having sons as extra hands for the family, she says. However cultural patterns are changing fast and today women are participating and excelling in all walks of life

Patnaik, who came to the U.S. at age 24 for graduate school and has lived in La Crosse for over 20 years, notes patriarchy exists in the U.S. as well. On a political level, women are more widely represented in India than in some European countries and, she'd contend, in the U.S. While America has yet to have a female president, Pratibha Patil in 2007 became the first woman to serve as president of India, her term ending in 2012.

“Political participation is one area where women have done very well," Patnaik says.

There is a lot to unpack when it comes to women's equality, with Patnaik explaining, "It's hard to tie this subject into a neat little box because it is so complex depending on how privileged you are, your family’s outlook and the pressures your immediate community may exert."

She believes things are "going in the right direction -- women are participating more and more in all spheres of life," but obstacles and inequalities remain, as well as pressures largely unique to women, such as balancing the home and work and greater societal demands on physical appearance.

Patnaik encourages women to "go all out" when it comes to setting goals and making them happen, as they bring so much to the table in many realms.

"Women are certainly capable of everything men can do and maybe more. They have a certain intuitive leadership that should not be overlooked," Patnaik says. She cites as an example Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, who has been been praised for her compassionate yet calculated approach to curbing the coronavirus, with the island country experiencing fewer than 2,400 cases since the pandemic started.

"We should respect and revere women and they should strive for positions of leadership," Pataniak says. "Any society that does not respect women is doomed to fail.”

Sister Chero Chuma, CSJP, DNP

While not her area of expertise, Sister Chuma says sociologists have "helped me understand how gender socially constructed maintains the cultural distinction between the roles and expectations attributed or assigned to women and men in a given society."

Religious traditions, she notes, have a significant impact on upholding and shaping this distinction, "especially the traditional gender binary that leads to gender bias/inequality. So how someone defines or understands the term gender matters."

Gender bias and inequities infiltrate all facets of the lives of those in both Kenya and the U.S., she says, as it is "deeply imbedded" within social institutions including healthcare, the economy, religion, healthcare, government, education and family. 

"This is in addition to the overlapping identities such as ethnicity/tribe, race, and various gender identities that the individual finds themselves in," Sister Chuma adds.

Sister Chuma notes that "unfortunately, change doesn't happen quickly," and "just as the fight for women’s rights took on a life of its own here in the US after the 14th amendment of the US Constitutions, the women in Kenya are taking advantage of the passage of the 2010 Kenya Constitutions to advance equality." The Constitution of Kenya states women and men have the right to equal treatment, including equal opportunities in the economic, politica, cultural and social realms.

The U.S. constitution pronounces equal rights for all citizens, but there remains a sometimes fatal bias against black or African American women and men, she says. And in Kenya, "the law recognizes activities surrounding the gender binary and criminalizes to the point of death those who do not fit the gender binary. The two countries have made strides, but there is more work to be done."

Being vocal about inequities is the "human" thing to do, Sister Chuma states, and is key to relieving suffering and saving lives. Most importantly, she says, "choosing to call out, challenge and breaking down the walls of our own implicit biases gives us the courage to step up and make the desperately needed change in our world."

For more information or the registration link for the International Women's Day virtual event, visit www.uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=23736.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

