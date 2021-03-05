International Women's Day panelists to speak on gender inequities, cultural differences during Monday event

Both in Switzerland and the U.S., women earn less than their male counterparts, with a pay gap of around 15% in the former and 19% in the latter. Females, she notes, also hold a higher percentage of part time jobs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oehninger Shepard says reproductive rights are not nearly as politicized in Switzerland as stateside, and the maternity leave policy is generous at 14 weeks. Switzerland recently also began offering paid two week paternity leave, which will "hopefully allow parents to support each other better as they begin to care for a newborn and provide a bit of extra income." There is no national paid maternity or paternity leave policy in the U.S. In addition, Switzerland has universal health insurance.

While Swiss women were not allowed to vote until 1971, Oehninger Shepard says, "When I think about how many families in the U.S. struggle to make ends meet and worry about the cost of healthcare and education of their children, it really shows how laws don't necessarily translate into an increase in quality of life unless enough people demand change. I think technology has really enabled a world-wide women's movement and I think it will accelerate because women are able to show each other what's possible when they stand together."