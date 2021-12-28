Interstate 90 closed between Onalaska and West Salem

A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County closed the eastbound lanes of traffic from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. C for nearly three hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported the crash happened around 2 p.m. and blocked traffic until 4:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Another crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 90-94 near New Lisbon. The crash blocked the eastbound left shoulder of the road.

The State Patrol reported that the entire stretch of Interstate 90 in Wisconsin was snow-covered and slippery. The La Crosse area was expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow before the storm ended Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.