Interstate 90 closed between Onalaska and West Salem

A crash on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County has closed the eastbound lane of traffic from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. C.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported the crash happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. No other details have been made available.

Another crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 90-94 near New Lisbon. The crash has blocked the eastbound left shoulder of the road.

The State Patrol reports that the entire stretch of Interstate 90 in Wisconsin is snow-covered and slippery. The La Crosse area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow before the storm ends Tuesday night.

