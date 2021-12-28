 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Interstate 90 closed between Onalaska and West Salem

  • 0

A crash on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County has closed the eastbound lane of traffic from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. C.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported the crash happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. No other details have been made available.

Another crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 90-94 near New Lisbon. The crash has blocked the eastbound left shoulder of the road.

The State Patrol reports that the entire stretch of Interstate 90 in Wisconsin is snow-covered and slippery. The La Crosse area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow before the storm ends Tuesday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News