I-90 paving project begins Aug. 5
Motorists on Interstate 90 between Dakota and the Dresbach Bridge at the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line will encounter single-lane traffic, short-term ramp detours and delays beginning Monday, Aug. 5.
Crews will be resurfacing the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 from just west of Winona County 12 in Dakota. The Dunn Blacktop Co. of Winona is the prime contractor for the $3.8 million project expected to be completed in late fall.
Separate work on I-90 west of this work zone began Friday, Aug. 2. Westbound I-90 motorists will travel on the eastbound lanes between Nodine and the Winona exit as construction crews continue repairing a series of bridges along this corridor.
For more information on both projects, and to sign up for email updates, go to the Minnesota Department of Transportation project web page at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-hwy61-repaving/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.