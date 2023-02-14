Fitness is a key component of a heart-healthy life, and a blend of high and low intensity exercise can offer an extra boost.

High intensity interval training, or HIIT, in which a person alternates between all-out and less energetic movements, allows the heart to cycle between working hard and recovering. The benefits of this form of exercise include improvement to cardiorespiratory fitness, increased efficiency of the body's energy systems and promoting fat loss as well as muscle preservation. In addition, an individual is able to achieve the same fitness results in less time.

Amanda Chenault, clinical exercise physiologist in cardiology at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, recommends for general fitness getting moderate exercise 30 minutes most days of the week, with interval training used for two or three of those days. Many forms of exercise can be done in interval style, including walking, running, biking and swimming.

"The harder you work, the more benefit you get. Most people are not high level athletes that can exercise at these extreme high intensity workouts, but most people can do something that's really hard for them for a little bit of time," says Chenault. "You have to overload the body to get it to respond, so you have to push yourself to be a little uncomfortable. But it's easier to do that in short bouts with a recovery than it is to push for a long period of time and run the risk of injury."

When implemented properly -- check with a health care provider if you are new to exercise or have a health condition -- interval training is not only safe for patients who have experienced cardiac events, but can help with their recovery by improving endurance and aspects of cardiovascular health including blood sugar levels, blood lipids and arterial function.

Patients, says Chenault, perform "symptom limited exercise," with close monitoring and constant communication to ensure they are reaping the benefits without overstressing their bodies. Understanding the difference between reasonable exertion and potentially dangerous symptoms, like chest, throat or jaw pain or gasping for breath, "really reduces the risk of having what we call an untoward event during interval training."

"We're talking to the patients the whole time, we're seeing if they can respond to us. ... They should not be at an intensity where they're gasping for air and they can't respond," says Chenault. "We watch heart rate response, blood pressure response -- a lot of our patients are on heart monitors, we can watch rate and rhythm. (And) we use something called the RPE scale, which is the rating of perceived exertion. Once a patient is very familiar with that scale and how to use it, it allows us to have that conversation about how hard the work feels for them."

Returning to exercise after a health scare can be intimidating, Chenault notes, but working with staff to restore their fitness is a confidence boost.

"We take that upon ourselves in cardiac and pulmonary rehab to show them what they can do safely," says Chenault. "So when a patient gets going with HIIT training, they get done and they're tired but they're proud, the overwhelming majority are really darn proud of themselves for what they were able to accomplish."

Patients may actually leave cardiac rehab with a higher level of fitness than they had prior to their health incident, says Chenault, explaining, "We've just noticed a huge, huge increase in our outcomes" when looking at fitness level at the start and end of the program.

"Since introducing HIIT training that has gone up significantly, patients are able to do more work," says Chenault. "And our number of (adverse) events within our department has not gone up. It's very safe and it's very effective."

Sending patients off with an understanding of what they need to do, and how to do it safely, in order to continue their progress is equally important.

"One of our other main goals of the cardiac rehab is we want to reduce the risk of having another heart event," says Chenault. "As much as we enjoy working with them, we don't want to see them again."

To get started on interval training, try this sample routine from Mayo Clinic Health System. Consult a doctor before changing your exercise routine if you have a health condition, and if you are just starting an exercise program, wait at least two weeks before adding interval training.

1. Walk slowly, working up to a moderate pace for five minutes.

2. Increase your speed so that you're walking briskly.

3. After five minutes of brisk walking, increase your speed to jog or walk faster, or add a grade on the treadmill for 30 seconds to two minutes.

4. Once it gets difficult or your breathing becomes heavy, slow down to walking at a moderate pace for one to three minutes.

5. Repeat steps 2, 3 and 4 for 10 to 30 minutes.

6. To cool down, walk at a slower pace for five minutes.

If you’re already a runner, alternate jogging and sprinting in steps 2 to 4.

