 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intoxicated driver suspected as cause of Trempealeau County crash
0 Comments

Intoxicated driver suspected as cause of Trempealeau County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Two people sustained serious injuries after a Wednesday traffic crash near Arcadia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a southbound Monte Carlo on Hwy. 93 at Norway Valley Road failed to yield for a northbound Dodge Journey around 9 p.m. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Monte Carlo is suspected of operating while intoxicated, and the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Arcadia Police Department, Arcadia and Trempealeau fire departments, Arcadia Ambulance and Gunderson Air.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nepal farmers jump into muddy fields to celebrate rice festival

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News