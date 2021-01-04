Introducing: Good Works

La Crosse is an extraordinary place. Overall, the terrain is beautiful, recreation is plentiful, businesses are earnest and people are good.

But sometimes, especially amid pandemic-punctuated days and long winter nights, it can be easy to forget all the good happening around us.

That’s why we’ve developed Good Works, a new weekly column coordinated by Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Community Foundation that brings you the latest from local charities and looks more closely at their good works.

Here you’ll learn what challenges local, helping organizations are addressing and how they’re faring during COVID-19. We’ll share updates about the gaps they’re working to fill and ways we all can help them continue their good works on behalf of others and the community.

Reminders like that — every Monday — can be helpful at times. It’s encouraging to see good working.

