Tight inventories mean rising prices and slower sales statewide, and the La Crosse area is no different, according to numbers released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The median price for a home in La Crosse County was $188,500 through October 2018, a 7.7 percent increase from the $175,000 a year earlier. Sales numbers in La Crosse were up 1.8 percent in the same time frame.
“Inventories remain very tight statewide, and it’s still a strong seller’s market in most regions of the state,” WRA Board Chairman Jean Stefaniak said.
La Crosse’s neighboring counties -- including Monroe, Vernon, Trempealeau and Jackson counties -- also saw increases to median price this year compared with 2017.
“Prices continued their upward trajectory and mortgage rates also increased by just under one percent over the past year, so affordability has definitely slipped,” said WRA President & CEO Michael Theo.
The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows the fraction of the median-priced home that a buyer with median family income can qualify to purchase, assuming 20 percent down and the remainder financed using a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The index fell from 219 in October 2017 to 196 this past October, which is a 10.5 percent reduction in affordability during the last 12 months. “The strong economy has kept affordability from dropping further,” said Theo.
Vernon County saw the largest jump with the median price of a home rising 9.9 percent to $152,000 and the year-to-date sales rising 4.7 percent from 234 in 2017 to 245.
Chippewa County had a 4.3 percent increase in median price of a home and Trempealeau saw a 4 percent increase, while Jackson County rose 2.8 percent.
Monroe County was up 1.6 percent in median price of a home and 3.9 percent in year-to-date sales.
Stefaniak did note that buyers who have been unsuccessful during the summer may want to consider the late fall and winter home markets.
"Nobody likes to move when the snow starts falling, but sellers this time of year are frequently very motivated, which could lead to some modest price concessions,” Stefaniak said.
Month over month numbers for La Crosse show a slight decrease in both median price and sales in October. The median price for a home in La Crosse County fell 4.7 percent -- from $190,000 to $181,000 -- and sales numbers fell 5.6 percent.
The number of October sales was up 61.9 percent in Jackson County and 23.8 percent in Chippewa County compared with last year, but down or flat in the rest of the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Do not accept the figures put out by WRA as fact. Lots of homes for sale in LaCrosse County
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.