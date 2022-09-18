Investigation clears Logan High of threat, classes to resume Monday

Classes will be held as scheduled Monday at Logan High School after an investigation this weekend cleared the building for staff and students.

Here is the full correspondence sent to families this afternoon the La Crosse School District and signed by Logan Principal Wally Gnewikow.

"Dear Logan High School students, families, and staff,

We want to give you an update regarding this weekend’s investigation into the threat toward Logan High School. The building has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students. Regular classes will proceed tomorrow.

The La Crosse Police Department along with our district’s Technology Services staff have been working diligently throughout the weekend. The investigation is still open, and we will continue to use all avenues to find the source of the threat.

Please continue to have conversations with your student regarding school safety and the importance of informing adults when they see something out of the ordinary. Counselors and student services personnel are always available to talk with students who would like additional support.

We are working on a makeup date for the homecoming dance which will be based on building availability, activities, and input from students.

Thank you for your continued support,

Wally Gnewikow

Logan High School Principal"