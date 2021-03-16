Investor group to acquire City Brewing, which will add California brewery

City Brewing said it will add a wide range of processing and packaging capabilities to the Irwindale brewery, enabling it to produce hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, mainstream and craft beer, premium non-alcoholic drinks and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages in a variety of packages.

“I am excited to assume the role of CEO and continue working alongside the exceptional team at City,” Sannes said in Tuesday’s press release. “Strategically located on the West Coast, Irwindale Brew Yard perfectly rounds out our national footprint. This investment will allow us to enhance our brewing, processing and production capabilities, positioning us for future growth while enabling us to better serve our valued customers.”

Pabst Brewing announced in November 2019 that it intends to transition the majority of its production volume to City Brewing’s facilities by December 2024. It also said then that its new long-term contract production agreement with City Brewing lasts until 2040.

In November, Parke told the Tribune that City Brewing has slightly more than 600 employees in La Crosse, and expects to have about 800 employees in 2021.

Bryan Rademacher, business agent for Teamsters Local 695, which represents about 525 hourly workers at the La Crosse brewery, said Tuesday that City Brewery “is still hiring.”