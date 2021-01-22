Iowa man accused of fleeing police

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 42-year-old Waukon, Iowa, man who allegedly led police on a Dec. 6 chase through Onalaska.

Alfredo Mercado faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of operating after revocation/alcohol-related.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a welfare check at Walmart in Onalaska and found Mercado inside a parked car screaming at himself and causing the vehicle to rock. As police arrived, Mercado turned on the ignition and quickly drove off despite an officer putting his hand up as an order to stop.

The complaint says Mercado's vehicle quickly headed east and pulled into an oncoming lane of traffic. The vehicle entered Interstate 90 a short time later, where Mercado reportedly turned off the headlights. The vehicle exited on Hwy. 35 and headed northbound through Onalaska, where police lost contact.

La Crosse police identified Mercado's vehicle Dec. 14 on Losey Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Mercado was a passenger in the vehicle. He was released at the scene on a $1,000 signature bond and has an initial court appearance set for March 18.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.