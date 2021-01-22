Iowa man accused of fleeing police

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 42-year-old Waukon, Iowa, man who allegedly led police on a Dec. 6 chase through Onalaska.
Alfredo Mercado faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of operating after revocation/alcohol-related.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a welfare check at Walmart in Onalaska and found Mercado inside a parked car screaming at himself and causing the vehicle to rock. As police arrived, Mercado turned on the ignition and quickly drove off despite an officer putting his hand up as an order to stop.
The complaint says Mercado's vehicle quickly headed east and pulled into an oncoming lane of traffic. The vehicle entered Interstate 90 a short time later, where Mercado reportedly turned off the headlights. The vehicle exited on Hwy. 35 and headed northbound through Onalaska, where police lost contact.
La Crosse police identified Mercado's vehicle Dec. 14 on Losey Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Mercado was a passenger in the vehicle. He was released at the scene on a $1,000 signature bond and has an initial court appearance set for March 18.
Pedro M. McKee Sr., 50, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, McKee was found with a sandwich baggie containing methamphetamine during a Jan. 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Jared L. Cooper
Jared L. Cooper, 26, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 10 domestic complaint at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.
Macey R. Bills
Macey R. Bills, 22, Black River Falls, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, she was found with one gram of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 5 shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael David Mitton
Michael David Mitton, 29, Holmen, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Mitton was found with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 19 traffic stop in Onalaska. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 22.
Emily N. Dolan
Emily N. Dolan, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan was found with fentanyl and methamphetamine after La Crosse police responded to a suspicious vehicle report Jan. 2. A search at the La Crosse County Jail reportedly found Clonazepam, Lorazepam and Oxycodone Hydrochloride on her person. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Teal M. Herold
Teal M. Herold, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Herold was arrested Jan. 2 on a probation warrant and found with .5 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Jacob C. Vosseteig
Jacob C. Vosseteig, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police Vosseteig failed to return a vehicle he had been allowed to borrow Dec. 30. Vosseteig was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Trevor A. Johnson
Trevor A. Johnson, 28 West Salem, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with .7 grams of methamphetamine and .2 grams of heroin during a Dec. 29 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
