iPads give Mayo patients a chance to connect with family during COVID-19 visitor restrictions

"It's nice knowing we have these available," says Woxland. "We feel bad telling them they can't have visitors, and this takes a bit of the burden off the staff as well to be able to offer this. It isn't the same as having the person with you but at least it can help bridge that gap in the meantime."

For the less technologically savvy patients, the nurses are trained to give an overview on using the devices, and will set them up by the beds for hands-free use. And while some patients are experienced with Facetime on their phones, the larger screen of the iPad is a definite advantage.

"On Easter, is was very useful to have the bigger screen," says Caitlin Kolb, RN in Mayo Clinic Health System's medical-surgical and pediatric wards. "Around six patients watched a church service -- that they could watch the service from their (specific) church on a very special day made me appreciate how important these tablets have been."

The number of patients utilizing the iPads, says Dr. Christopher Colby of Mayo Clinic Rochester, has "gone through the roof in the last month."