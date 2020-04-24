iPads give Mayo patients a chance to connect with family during COVID-19 visitor restrictions

For those with extended stays in the hospital, seeing loved ones is one of the only bright spots in a long, arduous day.
Unfortunately, few inpatients have that option during the COVID-19 pandemic, with strict visitor restrictions in place at most hospitals local and nationwide.
At a time when comfort and companionship are needed more than ever, these stipulations have taken a toll on the emotional wellbeing of both those confined to the hospital and their family and friends.
While there is no substitute for a hug, beside conversation or reassuring squeeze of the hand, Mayo Clinic Health System nurses are doing their best to keep people in touch, offering iPads to patients for virtual face-to-face interaction.
The devices, purchased in February for Mayo Clinic's enterprise-wide Bedside Project, were originally intended to give patients easy access to their medical records, view test results and keep track of their care team from their rooms.
But when COVID-19 hit the Coulee Region, Mayo Clinic Health System chief nursing officer Jason Fratzke saw an opportunity to expand their use, says nurse manager Natasha Woxland, and Zoom was soon installed on the approximately 1,000 iPads being used at all national Mayo locations, including enough for about 75 percent of the La Crosse hospital's inpatient beds.
"It's nice knowing we have these available," says Woxland. "We feel bad telling them they can't have visitors, and this takes a bit of the burden off the staff as well to be able to offer this. It isn't the same as having the person with you but at least it can help bridge that gap in the meantime."
For the less technologically savvy patients, the nurses are trained to give an overview on using the devices, and will set them up by the beds for hands-free use. And while some patients are experienced with Facetime on their phones, the larger screen of the iPad is a definite advantage.
"On Easter, is was very useful to have the bigger screen," says Caitlin Kolb, RN in Mayo Clinic Health System's medical-surgical and pediatric wards. "Around six patients watched a church service -- that they could watch the service from their (specific) church on a very special day made me appreciate how important these tablets have been."
The number of patients utilizing the iPads, says Dr. Christopher Colby of Mayo Clinic Rochester, has "gone through the roof in the last month."
"There was a whole team of people who worked really hard to distribute these enterprise-wide," Colby says. "We have to keep patients safe (through isolation), but that doesn't mean the need for them to be supported by their family and friends goes away. ... COVID-19 has definitely been a challenge but it has offered us a real opportunity to find ways to be innovative."
While Kolb sees the iPads proving valuable well beyond COVID-19, they will perhaps never be as important as they are during these months of lockdown.
"It's greatly improved patient morale," Kolb says. "This is the perfect time to have these."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
