Irishfest St. Patrick Parade will march on

The 14th annual St. Patrick Parade will be hosted by Irishfest representatives and led by this year's Irishman and Irish Rose, Patrick and Tracy Mullaney.

The parade steps off at noon March 13, rain/snow or shine, from Freighthouse Restaurant and proceeds to Second St., turning east on Main St. and traveling to Ninth St.

Following guidelines from the La Crosse County Health Department and standards set by the state, the parade will maintain social distance among participants, ensure no contact between participants and spectators, and mask-wearing.

Mark your calendars for the 16th annual Irishfest, set for Aug. 13 through 15.

The Shamrock Club bus tour to area schools and assisted living places will be canceled.

However, Irishfest will host a blood drive, "A Pint for a Pint," March 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Onalaska Library.

Donations to the Hunger Task Force prior to the parade can be made at lacrossehtf.org/donate/donate-money. Parade applications and further information can be found at irishfestlacrosse.org.

