With a few days to go, 2018 already is the eighth-wettest year on record in La Crosse. A total of 41.67 inches of rain has fallen in La Crosse this year, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service.
2016 holds the record: 44.76 inches of rainfall in La Crosse. That surpassed by two-hundredths of an inch the record rains of 1881, when 44.74 inches fell. Annual rainfall the past century has averaged 31.90 inches. Four of the 10 wettest years on record have been in the 21st century, and overall precipitation in the Midwest is projected to increase because of climate change.
Thanks to what the Weather Channel has dubbed Winter Storm Eboni, 2018 still has the chance to move up the annual precipitation rankings. Although the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota felt the brunt of the storm, Eboni brought one to three inches of snow that transitioned into rain when it rolled into town Wednesday evening.
About a quarter to half an inch more rain was expected to fall Thursday night before switching to a freezing drizzle and then light snow today, National Weather Service meteorologist Logan Lee said.
Because the ground is frozen and can’t absorb that much water, the extra rain will likely cause some local rivers to swell but not flood, Lee said, though sections of the Kickapoo River from Viola to Steuben are expected to crest near flood stage.
The Kickapoo River reached records heights earlier this year when the Coulee Region, and Vernon County in particular, was hammered by heavy rains at the end of August that caused two dam failures and damaged at least five more dams.
