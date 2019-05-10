This month's Island City Jazz Jam will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 19 in the tap room of the Island City Brewing Company, 65 E Front St, Winona.
The H3O Jazz Trio will match all donations collected at this event in order to raise funds to add one or more engraved bricks memorializing vets at the Winona Veterans Memorial Park.
The Trio hosts the monthly Jazz Jam on the third Sunday of every month, performing a wide variety of jazz styles including original music.
The father and sons are all current students or graduates of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, with degrees in Music Performance and Jazz Studies. The event is open to interested jammers to join in and perform with a professional rhythm section.
For more information, contact the Island City Events coordinator at events.islandcitybrew.com.
