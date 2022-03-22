Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site to open for season on March 28

The city's brush and yard waste site will open for the season next Monday, March 28, according to a release shared by the city on Tuesday.

Isle La Plume is open to city of La Crosse residents with an authorized permit sticker and contractors with approved forms. Resident permits can be obtained on-site at your first visit.

The site will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Acceptable materials include yard waste: leaves, grass clippings and garden plants; food waste: fruit and vegetable matter (including cores and rinds), flour and grain items such as bread, rice and pasta, coffee grounds and filters, egg shells and leftover foods; and brush, which means branches that are no more than eight inches in diameter.

Logs and stumps are not accepted at Isle La Plume and instead should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill.

According to the city, Harter's Quick Clean-Up can also provide an organics cart to be used specifically for food waste and a small amount of yard debris. The service costs $33 a month and runs year-round.

Beginning in April, Harter's also provides seasonal subscriptions for yard waste. Harter's can bet contacted at 608-782-2082.

