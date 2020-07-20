Isle La Plume waste and brush yard open to regular hours again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse yard waste and brush site on Isle la Plume will begin operating at regular hours, starting Monday, July 20.

The site will now be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Six-feet social distancing will still be encouraged for those who use the site, and staff will continue to limit the number of vehicles allowed in the site at one time.

Assistance from staff may also be limited because of COVID-19.

