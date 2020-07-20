Isle La Plume waste and brush yard open to regular hours again
Isle La Plume waste and brush yard open to regular hours again

The city of La Crosse yard waste and brush site on Isle la Plume will begin operating at regular hours, starting Monday, July 20.

The site will now be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Six-feet social distancing will still be encouraged for those who use the site, and staff will continue to limit the number of vehicles allowed in the site at one time.

Assistance from staff may also be limited because of COVID-19.

