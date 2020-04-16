Isle La Plume yard waste and brush site adjusts hours in La Crosse

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The city has adjusted hours for the Isle La Plume yard waste and brush site.
Beginning April 20, the site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
The changes are in effect until further notice.
Employees at the site also will be limiting the number of vehicles allowed in the yard during hours, and are discouraged from assisting residents, according to the announcement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Olivia Herken
Reporter
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today