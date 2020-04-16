Isle La Plume yard waste and brush site adjusts hours in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city has adjusted hours for the Isle La Plume yard waste and brush site.

Beginning April 20, the site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

The changes are in effect until further notice.

Employees at the site also will be limiting the number of vehicles allowed in the yard during hours, and are discouraged from assisting residents, according to the announcement.

