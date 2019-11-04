After the end of Daylight Savings Time, the Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush Site will begin closing on weekdays at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The site is also scheduled to close for the season at 6 p.m. Nov. 22. After that, yard waste and brush can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill.
Seasonal leaf drop-off sites will still be available for leaf drop-off only. Call the city office at 789-7508 with questions, or the La Crosse County Landfill for more information at 608-785-9572.
