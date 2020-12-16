It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: La Crosse woman gives Santa a run for his money

If you love Christmas and all the glitter and joy attached, you’ve got the North Pole ... and then you have the La Crosse home of Sally Hunt.
Make no mistake. Sally gives Santa a run for his money.
The first hint of extreme Christmas greets you as you step in the front door. Santas and other Christmas décor abound year ‘round in here. Sally had her late husband, Larry, build shelves in here so she could layer on lots and lots of Christmas. That was about 15 years ago and Sally likes it so much she keeps it up when all the other Christmas décor is packed away.
“I love Christmas completely. I have 26 trees in the house and they’re not any of them just alike.”
And because she decorates every square inch, Sally started decorating in October. That’s to make up for the successive years she was laid up with two shoulder and two knee surgeries. And with this year’s pandemic, she decided it called for a good old-fashioned decorating spree. So she called over grandkids Harley David Sjolander and Kalynn Sjolander to haul up 36 tubs of decorations.
There are still 50 tubs in the basement but they will probably stay there, Sally said, because she’s running out of room and energy.
Larry died six years ago and those first few years after his death combined with her surgeries took some of the sparkle out of Sally’s holiday. Now, she can laugh about Larry’s love-hate relationship with all of her collections.
“He didn’t approve of everything, but he put up shelves. He’d grump a bit and he’d holler out the window, ‘My wife is crazy.’ But then he’d brag and say, ‘You ought to come see my house. It’s a winter wonderland’. He’d make fun of it, but then he’d be bragging on it.”
Support Local Journalism
There’s always been plenty to brag about. A Green Bay Packers tree, a Badgers tree, a purple tree, and so on.
She decorates so much and so thickly that her grandkids took to playing tricks on her. For years, they’ve been tucking apples and oranges into the tree branches, just waiting for Grandma to find them.
“My grandchildren love to play pranks on me. If one tree is all green they’ll put a blue bulb on it. I have to go looking. Every year they do this to me. Right now, they’re 18 and 16, but they’ve been doing it for years. They’ll turn things upside down. I have to go in every room to check. I went to move one of the smaller trees this year and an apple fell out and hit me on the head.”
It’s become their tradition, Sally said, and she likes it as much as her grandchildren do.
“They’ll go to so much effort. I don’t know how they can figure out all the things to do.”
Sally has decorated every room in the house, including hallways. Even the dining room, which features five china hutches, contains three Christmas trees. She’s got four trees in the sitting room and a Santa that “is as tall as I am and he sings and dances. The little neighbor kids dance with him when they come here.” (This year, they are all masked when they visit.)
She even has a 4-foot tree on the kitchen counter. It’s turquoise to match the turquoise kitchen. And since the bathroom is pink, the tree in there is decorated with pink lights and pink bulbs. In her bedroom, she’s got a fabric painting of Santa and his reindeer. “I made them 50 years ago and I put them out every year.”
It has been especially wonderful decorating this year, Sally said, because it cheers her up when the pandemic gets her down.
“I can’t quit. And I’m not done yet.’
2605 Prospect St.
1831 Sunset Dr.
1504 Avon St.
2517 Loomis St.
2522 Loomis St.
204 E. Garland St., West Salem
617 Cliffwood Ln.
210 E. Garland St., West Salem
1823 Adams St.
457 S. 19th St.
1718 Kane St.
1923 Market St.
2141 Winnebago St
2517 Loomis St.
2322 Loomis St.
1206 S. 20th St.
2328 Loomis
827 S. 17th St.
3105 Ebner Coulee Rd.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.