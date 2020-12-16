It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: La Crosse woman gives Santa a run for his money

“He didn’t approve of everything, but he put up shelves. He’d grump a bit and he’d holler out the window, ‘My wife is crazy.’ But then he’d brag and say, ‘You ought to come see my house. It’s a winter wonderland’. He’d make fun of it, but then he’d be bragging on it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There’s always been plenty to brag about. A Green Bay Packers tree, a Badgers tree, a purple tree, and so on.

She decorates so much and so thickly that her grandkids took to playing tricks on her. For years, they’ve been tucking apples and oranges into the tree branches, just waiting for Grandma to find them.

“My grandchildren love to play pranks on me. If one tree is all green they’ll put a blue bulb on it. I have to go looking. Every year they do this to me. Right now, they’re 18 and 16, but they’ve been doing it for years. They’ll turn things upside down. I have to go in every room to check. I went to move one of the smaller trees this year and an apple fell out and hit me on the head.”

It’s become their tradition, Sally said, and she likes it as much as her grandchildren do.

“They’ll go to so much effort. I don’t know how they can figure out all the things to do.”