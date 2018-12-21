CALEDONIA, Minn. — Dean Foltz has mixed feelings about the Christmas of 1950, when he was a U.S. soldier in Korea who struggled to keep his hands warm while on patrol in what then was considered a clean-up action rather than a war.
The 93-year-old native of Mabel, Minn., recalls, bittersweetly, the Christmas care package he received from the Mabel American Legion, a gift he described as the best present that at the same time it turned out to be the worst.
“I got a big box of cookies and candy from the Mabel American Legion,” he wrote in his submission to the Tribune’s Christmas Memories feature. “The best thing in the box was a hand warmer. With the cold weather there, I prized that more than anything in the box, and it was my best present.
“It was also my worst present, as there wasn’t a can of lighter fluid to be found in Korea. I tried regular gas, but it didn’t work. I still have the warmer and still have cold hands, but I have a warm place in my heart for the Mabel Legion for their thoughts and fine present — even if I have never used it for 68 years,” Foltz wrote, and adding a Merry Christmas wish to members of American Legion Post 299 in Mabel.
Although Foltz searched high and low in the comfortable home he and Henrietta, his bride of 67 years, occupy in Caledonia, he wasn’t able to put his hands on the warmer. But he recalled that he had used it after all, for snowmobiling, and lost it.
“Our hands were cold over there,” he said during an interview in the warmth of his living room the other day. “We were outside all winter.”
But without fuel for the warmer, he said, “It was worthless. We were out in the boonies there, and we didn’t have nothin’.”
Foltz displayed a couple of items from the war he had stored away, including a gas mask and his dog tags. He pointed out the piece of rubber around the edge of the dog tags and explained, “These came off radiator hoses from wrecked trucks over there on the battleground. We’d cut these down to fit your dog tags so they wouldn’t rattle at night.”
Having been married before he pulled duty in Korea, Foltz displayed how he had put his photo on one side of a dog tag and Henrietta’s on the other.
“I went through a lot in the Korean War. That was not really called a war back then, but a clean-up operation — but it was a war, just as bad as World War II,” said Foltz, who served two years in Korea and also was in the reserves for three years.
“They killed a lot of young people there. When they (North Koreans and Chinese) went through there, they took men, women, kids. I’ve seen them buried in ditches, and they’d cover ’em with a little dirt, with their arms stickin’ out. And animals would dig ’em up, and you’d see bones stickin’ out of the dirt,” Foltz said.
“We were following behind the North Koreans. We chased ’em up through Seoul. I remember going through Seoul, there were no civilians — none. In that whole big city, they were either hiding out or in the houses and didn’t dare to come out,” he said.
Foltz served in the merchant marines for six years before being drafted into the Army. Almost 34,000 Americans died in battle and more than 3,000 perished from illness, accidents and other non-battle causes for a total U.S. death count of 36,914.
“The officers were scared they could get it, too. It was a bad war,” Foltz said. “A lot of the kids, they looked too young. I was 26, and they were maybe 16, 17.”
When Foltz left the service, he bought several school buses and went into business for himself.
“Henrietta drove one, and we hired guys for the other ones, till I finally sold ’em. We had those for years,” he said. “Then I went into developing property after that. I did quite a few of them, in Winona, Rushford, Caledonia.”
He balked when asked whether he had any other Christmas memories, such as worst present he ever gave Henrietta or vice versa, saying, “We never gave each other too much presents.
“She got everything she wanted, anyway — let’s put it that way,” he said, as Henrietta’s eyebrow seemed to arch a bit, even though she didn’t challenge him.
___
Christmas treat of oranges
Before we move on to the Christmas memory of Kathryne Humbel of La Crosse, we thought that a wintertime tip she passed along as an aside to her story is worth noting, in light of Foltz’s cold hands.
During a conversation, and without knowing Foltz’s topic, Humbel said, “In winter, my mom would boil eggs, and us kids each got two eggs to put in our pockets to keep our hands warm on the long walk to school.”
Practical mom, especially since she also sent them with a piece of buttered bread wrapped in waxed paper, so the kiddos had bread and boiled eggs for lunch.
Now, to Humbel’s submission:
"Growing up, my family was poor. Living one block from Myrick Park made me feel like the richest kid in La Crosse. Summers we had monkeys, foxes, black bears, raccoons and exotic birds, including the ducks.
"In winter, we had hills to slide on in cardboard boxes; we didn’t have any sleds. Ice skating at Emerson Rink was so much fun. Christmas was special — we had one window sill with nail holes in it, and mom would place a nail in the holes to hang our stockings on. We always got an orange in the toe, the only time of winter we got oranges and some hard candy. Today, oranges are still a special treat for me."
___
Dad was spirit of Christmas
To our family, Dad was the spirit of Christmas. Each year every tree in the yard was covered with shining lights, and his home-crafted herd of life-size birch reindeer welcomed one and all. Inside the house, the decorating continued. Mother put up with him pounding nails right into the walls to put his lights up. No nook or cranny was exempt from his Christmas touch.
Spending Christmas with my family in Amery, Wis., was the most magical event of the year. Traditions abound in our huge family. Since I am the oldest of six children, all with families of our own, chaos and love equally share the spotlight when we celebrate.
When we were young children, after a Christmas Eve feast featuring Mother’s oyster stew and Dad’s home-made ice cream, we kids would go on a “Christmas Walk” looking at neighborhood decorations. When we returned, Santa would have visited leaving heaps of packages under the tree.
When I got my driver’s license, it became “Christmas Ride.” Now, we siblings and our children pile into a stream of cars, and off we go looking for Santa, singing carols, bewitched by enchanting decorations. Somewhere on our ride, Santa is always seen scurrying off a roof, out of a yard, or running down a country road. As many times as I have seen that grand site, it never fails to fill me with wonder and belief, and I am once again a child.
Then it is time for the most splendid part of the evening. For nearly 60 years, we have presented a family Christmas program filled with music, poetry and readings, culminating with our pageant about the greatest story ever told, Jesus’ birth. It began when we were young, and with the births of our own children and now grandchildren, our cast has grown. The honored part of playing baby Jesus always falls to the newest babe in the family.
As director for many years (although the torch recently passed to a talented niece), I’ve been fortunate to see some of the finest theater in the world, but never does it equal our pageant. As the last angel and shepherd exit, the suspense has built to a peak, and it’s gift-opening time. After this wild and wonderful happening, we bundle up and go to church where we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
— Darryle Clott of La Crosse
___
Special call to base in Japan
My memory of one special Christmas holiday truly stands apart of the others. Two days before Christmas 1953, when I was stationed at a military base in Japan, a member of the camp commander’s staff asked me to come to his office as he had a message to relay to me. His message was that: 11 a.m. (Japan time), a phone call from the U.S. was scheduled for me on Dec. 24, and I was to be on base to receive the call.
Well, the call came to our base at 11 a.m. Dec. 24, 1953, as scheduled. The call was from Holmen: My mother, Olga Paulson, with the help of my brother, Armand Paulson, also of Holmen, placed the call as a Christmas gift for my mother. We talked for perhaps 10 minutes. The audible sound was OK.
What a shock it was for me, and after the conversation we had it took some time for me to comprehend and realize what had just transpired. The next day was Christmas. Communication in 1953 was quite primitive in comparison to years later and now, especially. What a gift this long-distance phone call was for me.
— Charles Paulson of Holmen
___
Rich Christmas — for just $17
Two days before Christmas, I received my Christmas bonus of $150. I was so excited to be able to give my kids a good Christmas. I cashed the check and made it home, hoping to go shopping on Christmas Eve.
As soon as I hit the door, my sitter informed me that my son was sick. I took his temperature, and it was 104 degrees. The only thing I could do was to take him to urgent care. I had no insurance, so I had to pay $133 cash up front before my son could be seen. The doctor sent us home, leaving me with only $17 out of my Christmas bonus.
I was sad, but son's welfare was more important to me than gifts for Christmas. The next morning, my son was better, so I had the sitter watch the kids so I could at least get some cheap gifts for them. I managed to get them three gifts apiece, along with a large can of spaghetti for our Christmas meal.
On my way home, I realized we had no Christmas tree! I pulled up to our local grocery store and ran back to the meat counter. I told the butcher my dilemma, and he ripped off a 3-by-3-foot sheet of butcher paper and gave it to me.
I finally got home and gathered my kids and had them draw and color a big Christmas tree with decorations. Then they taped the butcher paper tree onto the living room wall. My kids went to bed waiting for Santa. I wrapped what gifts I had with wax paper and labeled them accordingly and placed them under the butcher paper tree.
On Christmas morning they got up and opened their gifts and were happy as could be. At our Christmas dinner we ate spaghetti, gave thanks for a great Christmas memory that will last forever. We felt blessed. All of this for $17.
— Andrea Griffith of La Crosse
___
Lost treasure trove of gifts
My dad collected old cars — classic cars that spent years parked in the garage of my childhood home in Colorado Springs. We were forbidden to play in the cars, so we played around them — probably adding to their character by bumping into the sides with tricycles.
One December afternoon while I was looking for a shovel to use in the snow, I spotted my favorite green wool blanket, the one with the ever-so-soft silk edging. It was lying inside the 1940s Chrysler.
“Why would that blankie be stretched out in the back seat of Daddy’s car?” I thought. Especially since it had gotten “lost” a few months earlier ... according to Mommy.
The shock of seeing my favorite blanket made me forget the rule: Stay out of the classic cars. I crawled into the car and pulled the blanket into my arms. As I searched for the silky edge, I realized the blanket had been covering a dozen of the best Christmas gifts any three little girls could wish for.
“Wow, I need to tell someone!” I thought, and I quickly found my middle sister Kathy and showed her the stash.
As we rummaged through the gifts, the door from the house flew open and there stood our mother. She was furious. My sister got the blame, and the green blanket got lost again ... this time for good.
Unfortunately, there was a big price to pay. Not one of those presents was found under our Christmas tree that year.
— Cindi Kyte of La Crosse
___
Annual ‘Rudolph’ movie magic
I waited for it with as much anticipation as Christmas Eve.
Each year, my mom would drive me to the American Legion in Alma. On a Saturday afternoon, I would join a few dozen other excited kids to watch the ever-increasing popular animated holiday special, “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
It was different back then in the late ’60s and early ’70s when you didn’t have your own disk or DVR of your favorite holiday specials. There weren’t marathons of Christmas shows running 24 hours a day on cable. If you missed it, you missed it until next December. There was no way to record the shows, no way to search for it elsewhere. The excitement of seeing them was always high.
So, despite the uncomfortable, cold gray-colored folding chairs with the noisy film projector at the back of the room, the movie was special — in color and on a big screen.
The excitement didn’t end when the show concluded with Burl Ives singing, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Santa would magically appear as the credits would start to run.
Even better, he would have a brown lunch sack filled with hard candy, peanuts (usually unsalted) and an apple.
In recent years, I’ve watched “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” many times each Christmas season with my kids. And when I do, I still recall sitting on those hard, cold metal chairs at the Legion, and the wonderful, brown lunch sacks filled with Christmas candy and peanuts.
— Brad Quarberg of La Crosse
___
One-room schoolhouse inspired memories
Country school memories are some of the best of my childhood recollections growing up in rural central Minnesota. A highlight of the holiday season was getting ready for the annual Christmas program. It was my good fortune to have attended first through eighth grade at Lee School, District 131, which provided me a quality education and nurturing community of 24 school kids and one teacher.
An outhouse, an oil-burning stove that provided limited heat and dated textbooks were mere inconveniences. All of us in that little schoolhouse were there for each other — laying the foundation for an education that would last us a lifetime.
Fond remembrances of those long-ago Decembers include:
- Making gifts for our mothers: dyed Epsom salt bath powder in a hand painted jelly jar, birch Yule logs holding three red tapers.
- Decorating the tree with red and green looped construction paper garlands.
- Spraying fake snow onto stencil cutouts depicting winter scenes on the school room windows.
- Fashioning white paper snowflakes with safety scissors to be hung on bulletin boards.
- Practicing our assigned Christmas pieces, memorizing songs and rehearsing our roles in several plays.
- Admiring the makeshift raised wooden stage assembled by one of the school board members and the white muslin curtains safety-pinned to overhead wires for easy sliding as our program acts were introduced.
- The feverish excitement we all shared the night of the program when our one-room school was filled to capacity with families and neighbors.
- The clapping hands and laughter when the first grade sang “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth.” (I had already gotten mine, ahead of my three boy classmates.)
- Everyone enjoying Kool-aid, sheet cake and homemade fudge.
- Santa announcing his arrival with ringing sleigh bells before entering the school’s side door.
- Teacher’s gift for each of us: Three No. 2 wooden pencils with our very own engraved name.
Having celebrated nearly 70 Christmas seasons in my lifetime, I have learned one thing for certain. The best part of Christmas is not the gifts, but the memories, especially the good ones.
— Linda Kerrigan of La Crescent
___
Dad’s double duty led to lots of presents
As a youngster growing up, Christmas time was really special. My dad would make sure my mom would have the money to buy us presents at Christmas time. Not only did he work 40 hours a week during trapping season, he gave the money he earned trapping to my mom.
Back in the day, that meant a lot of presents under the tree for my brother and me. Once Christmas Eve would come, my dad would pace back and forth from window to window and door to door watching for Santa. Then he would run in and tell us that he just saw him.
We would get all bundled up and go around a couple of blocks. Never finding him, we would go back to the house to my mom, saying that we missed Santa. And there under the tree were all our presents. And when while the house no longer stands, the memories are always there.
— Becky Hatke of La Crosse
___
Santa loved my freshly pressed doll clothes
Memories of Christmas Eve in the 1950s are vivid for me. While my father did battle with the old-fashioned tree lights, my mother ironed all of my freshly washed doll clothes and redressed them for Santa’s inspection. This was no small endeavor since I had amassed an impressive collection by the time I was 5 or 6.
At face value, this doesn’t sound heroic. In that era most women did not work outside the home, but my mother did — every night from 11-7 as a private duty nurse. She was so grateful to have work that she wouldn’t dare get a relief nurse to replace her for even one night. Having grown up on a farm, she wasn’t afraid of hard work and embraced her nursing career whole heartedly following her nursing graduation in the 1920s.
It still brings tears to my eyes when I recall these moments. When mom was ironing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, she had likely slept just three to four hours when my brothers and I were at school. She was always tired and, as a child, I didn’t appreciate her sacrifice, though I do now.
On Christmas morning, I ran downstairs not to see my gifts under the tree but to read the note from Santa, “Jane, your dolls are beautiful and you take such good care of them. Merry Christmas, Santa!” in handwriting that I never realized looked a lot like my dad’s.
— Jane Steingraeber of La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.